TAMPA — The Afghan Whigs will perform Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City.
Tickets start at $29. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
Earlier this year, the Afghan Whigs released their first new song in five years. “I’ll Make You See God,” on Royal Cream/BMG, is featured on the PlayStation game “Gran Turismo 7.”
The band — which features frontman/guitarist Greg Dulli, bassist John Curley, multi-instrumentalist Rick Nelson, drummer Patrick Keeler and new guitarist Christopher Thorn — are gearing up for a U.S. tour that will kick off May 11 in Fort Lauderdale. The second date on the tour brings them to Tampa’s Orpheum.
“I’ll Make You See God” is a combustible head-banger, showcasing Greg Dulli’s powerhouse vocals, still soaring after 30 years the band’s inception.
“That’s one of the hardest rock songs we’ve ever done,” said Greg Dulli on the band’s website. “It was written and performed on sheer adrenalin.”
From their inception in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1986, the Afghan Whigs have never played by the rules of convention. Against the plaid-and-grunge backdrop of the early 1990s, the Whigs stood apart from their contemporaries by virtue of attiring in suits and being more likely to slide on up into a Marvin Gaye groove than rehash a Black Sabbath riff.
They still stand apart. Returning from an 11-year hiatus in 2012, the Whigs have brightened their canon with two more widely acclaimed records digging yet deeper into the rich seam of their influences, including “Do to the Beast” in 2014 and “In Spades” in 2017, both on the Sub Pop label.
“In Spades,” the band’s most recent full-length album, is as quintessentially Afghan Whigs as anything the group has ever done, fulfilling its original mandate to explore the missing link between howling Midwestern punk like Die Kreuzen and Hüsker Dü; The Temptations’ psychedelic soul symphonies; and the expansive hard rock tapestries of Led Zeppelin and Lynyrd Skynyrd. At the same time, the record continues to push beyond anything in the Whigs’ previous repertoire — another trademark, along with the explosive group dynamic captured on the recording.
According to Sub Pop, the joys, sorrows, and upheavals of innocence and experience echo throughout “In Spades.” It powerfully documents where the Afghan Whigs have been, and where they might go next. For Dulli and Curley, it’s a journey that has spanned decades — from their origins as one of the first Sub Pop acts to be signed from outside the label’s Pacific Northwest base up through the present day and beyond.
“Having a break from the Whigs helped me remember what made it so rewarding,” Curley said. “When we broke up, we were burnt out and ground down, but I never stopped being friends with Greg. Over the course of a lifetime, there are constants, and there’s also change. You see who’s dropped off the vine — who’s going in reverse, and who’s still by your side. It’s interesting to see where life takes you, and where it doesn’t. That’s the journey and it hasn’t stopped.”