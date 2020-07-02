The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Following an extended closure, some movie theaters have begun reopening at limited capacity. However, many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. Some films will be released digitally via video on demand.
‘Hamilton’
- Genre: Musical drama
- Cast: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Jonathan Groff
- Director: Thomas Krall
- Rated: PG-13
An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of “Hamilton” combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way.
“Hamilton” will be digitally released July 3 on Disney+.
‘Desperados’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Anna Camp, Robbie Amell, Nasim Pedrad, Lamorne Morris, Heather Graham and Sarah Burns
- Director: LP
- Not rated
A panicked young woman (Nasim Pedrad) and her two best friends (Anna Camp and Sarah Burns) fly to Mexico to delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend. On arrival, they run into her former beau (Lamorne Morris), who soon gets caught up in their frantic scheme.
“Desperados” is scheduled to be released July 3 by Netflix.
‘Forces of Nature’
- Genre: Action
- Cast: Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth, Emile Hirsch, David Zayas, and Jasper Polish
- Director: Michael Polish
- Not rated
The legendary Mel Gibson stars in this edge-of-your-seat action-thriller that explodes during a violent Category 5 hurricane.
As disgraced cop Cardillo (Emile Hirsch) races to evacuate an apartment building, he comes across Dr. Troy (Kate Bosworth) and her retired detective father, Ray (Mel Gibson). When a murderous gang of thieves arrives to rob a wealthy tenant, they must join forces to battle the criminals and escape with their lives before the entire city is deep underwater.
“Forces of Nature” will be available for purchase June 30 on DVD and Blu-ray.
‘The Outpost’
- Genre: Drama and war
- Cast: Orlando Bloom, Milo Gibson, Scott Eastwood, and Caleb Landry Jones
- Director: Rod Lurie
- Rated: R
Based on true events, in this military thriller, a small unit of U.S. soldiers, alone at the remote Combat Outpost Keating, located deep in the valley of three mountains in Afghanistan, battles to defend against an overwhelming force of Taliban fighters in a coordinated attack.
The Battle of Kamdesh, as it was known, was the bloodiest American engagement of the Afghan War in 2009 and Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV became one of the most decorated units of the 19-year conflict. “The Outpost” is based on The New York Times best-selling non-fiction book, “The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor” from CNN’s Jake Tapper.
The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on July 2, with a VOD release the following day.