A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following film opening in wide release:
‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’
- Genre: Action
- Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba and Eddie Marsan
- Director: David Leitch
- Rated: PG-13
Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Jason Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s “Furious 7,” the duo has swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down.
But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton Lorr (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests Hattie (Vanessa Kirby), a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be more dangerous than themselves.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘Luce’
- Genre: Drama and thriller
- Cast: Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, Tim Roth and Kelvin Harrison Jr.
- Director: Julius Onah
- Rated: R
Certain to be one of the most talked-about films of the year, “Luce” is a smart psychological thriller that will leave audiences breathless.
An all-star high school athlete and accomplished debater, Luce (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) is a poster boy for the new American Dream. As are his parents (Naomi Watts and Tim Roth), who adopted him from a war-torn country a decade earlier.
When Luce’s teacher (Octavia Spencer) makes a shocking discovery in his locker, Luce’s stellar reputation is called into question. But is he really at fault or is Ms. Wilson preying on dangerous stereotypes?
Stacked with amazing performances and adapted from JC Lee’s acclaimed play, director Julius Onah has created an intense, multi-layered and deeply entertaining look at identity in today’s America.
‘The Nightingale’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Aisling Franciosi, Sam Claflin and Baykali Ganambarr
- Director: Jennifer Kent
- Rated: R
“The Nightingale” is a meditation on the consequences of violence and the price of seeking vengeance. Set during the colonization of Australia in 1825, the film follows Clare (Aisling Franciosi), a 21-year-old Irish convict. Having served her 7-year sentence, she is desperate to be free of her abusive master, Lieutenant Hawkins (Sam Claflin), who refuses to release her from his charge.
Clare’s husband Aidan (Michael Sheasby) retaliates and she becomes the victim of a harrowing crime at the hands of the lieutenant and his cronies. When British authorities fail to deliver justice, Clare decides to pursue Hawkins, who leaves his post suddenly to secure a captaincy up north.
Unable to find compatriots for her journey, she is forced to enlist the help of a young Aboriginal tracker Billy (Baykali Ganambarr) who grudgingly takes her through the rugged wilderness to track down Hawkins. The terrain and the prevailing hostilities are frightening, as fighting between the original inhabitants of the land and its colonizers plays out in what is now known as “the Black War.”
Clare and Billy are hostile towards each other from the outset, both suffering their own traumas and mutual distrust, but as their journey leads them deeper into the wilderness, they must learn to find empathy for one another, while weighing the true cost of revenge.
‘Them That Follow’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever, Alice Englert, Jim Gaffigan, Walton Goggins, Thomas Mann and Lewis Pullman
- Directors: Britt Poulton and Dan Madison Savage
- Rated: R
In the rugged wilderness of Appalachia, the members of an isolated community of Pentecostal snake handlers led by Pastor Lemuel (Walton Goggins) risk their lives to attest themselves before God. Lemuel’s daughter Mara (Alice Englert) prepares for her upcoming wedding to the young believer her father has singled out for her under the watchful eye of Hope (Olivia Colman), while scrambling to hide a secret that has the potential to drive her father’s church to ruin.
‘Love, Antosha’
- Genre: Documentary
- Cast: Anton Yelchin, Sofia Boutella, John Cho, Willem Dafoe, Joe Dante, Ben Foster, Jodie Foster, Bryce Dallas Howard, Martin Landau, Frank Langella, Simon Pegg, Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Kristen Stewart, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jon Voight
- Director: Garret Price
- Rated: R
Prolific young actor Anton Yelchin was wise beyond his years and influenced everyone around him to strive for more. “Love, Antosha” tells the story of Yelchin’s creative persistence.
His devoted Russian parents nurtured his love of acting, exposing him to works of the masters. Filming himself became a tool for his transformation; reflecting on his own performance, he pushed himself to find depth in every role. Often the youngest actor on set, Yelchin’s intense focus inspired many actors around him. Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pine, and John Cho share revealing insights into his character.
Though he kept it a secret, Yelchin lived with a dangerous health condition, but he never became discouraged. As he grew into his craft, he continually enriched his understanding of the world, embodying an incredible authenticity.