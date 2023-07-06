ST. PETERSBURG — Steven Curtis Chapman will perform Wednesday, July 12, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $38.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
In a career that has spanned over 30 years, Chapman is the most awarded artist in Christian music history with 58 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, five Grammy Awards, and an American Music Award. He has scored 48 No. 1 singles, selling more than 11 million albums and with 10 RIAA-certified gold or platinum albums to his credit. He has been on “Good Morning America,” “CBS Sunday Morning,” CNN, MSNBC, “60 Minutes,” E! Entertainment, “The Today Show,” “Fox & Friends,” “CBS This Morning,” and “The Tonight Show,” Glenn Beck’s “The Blaze,” along with appearing in the pages of People, Billboard, Parents Magazine, and more.
A vocal supporter of adoption, Chapman, along with his wife Mary Beth, founded Show Hope in 2003, a nonprofit organization that helps restore the hope of a family to orphans.