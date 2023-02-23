CLEARWATER — Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Gino Vannelli will perform Friday, March 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $59. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Since his debut release of “Crazy Life” in 1973, Vannelli has remained one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary music. Vannelli’s evolving music has kept his fan base growing for over 40 years. From rock, to jazz, to soul, even classical, this singer/songwriter/producer has left no musical stone unturned.
With 19 albums under his belt, most hitting the Billboard charts — including 2015’s “Live in L.A.,” a concert shot at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, California, which hit No. 1 on Amazon. Vannelli is a living legend, and his live shows should be seen to be believed.
Some things get better with age and Vannelli is living embodiment of that sentiment. In 2019, he released his 20th album, “Wilderness Road.” The album collects recently written songs on his acoustic guitar. Whether performing piano-voice concerts in theaters, singing before symphony orchestras in concert halls, big bands or a pop ensemble, to throngs of enthusiastic fans, Vannelli remains impassioned and true to his art as ever. His standing as a powerful and innovative live performer, his well-hewn musical skills as composer, poet, producer, arranger and bandleader, keep his career rising to greater heights.