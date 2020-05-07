The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters are temporarily closed. Many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. The following films are scheduled to be released via video on demand.
‘Arkansas’
- Genre: Drama, comedy, action and crime
- Cast: Vince Vaughn, Liam Hemsworth, Clark Duke, John Malkovich, Michael K. Williams, and Vivica A. Fox
- Director: Clark Duke
- Rated: R
In Clark Duke’s directorial debut, Kyle (Liam Hemsworth) and Swin (Clark Duke) live by the orders of an Arkansas-based drug kingpin named Frog (Vince Vaughn), whom they’ve never met.
Posing as junior park rangers by day, they operate as low-level drug couriers by night under the watchful eye of Frog’s proxies (John Malkovich and Vivica A. Fox). Swin then settles into his day job by taking up a relationship with Johnna (Eden Brolin) against orders to blend in while Kyle continues to question his night job by trying to figure out who Frog really is.
Their world is then upended after one too many inept decisions, and Kyle, Swin, and Johnna find themselves directly in Frog’s crosshairs, who mistakenly sees them as a threat to his empire. Based on John Brandon’s best-selling book of the same name, “Arkansas” weaves together three decades of Deep South drug trafficking to explore the cycle of violence that turns young men into criminals, and old men into legends.
Lionsgate released “Arkansas” on May 5 on VOD.
‘Walkaway Joe’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, David Strathairn, and Julie Ann Emery
- Director: Tom Wright
- Not rated
In the tradition of American classics, “Walkaway Joe” is the story of an unlikely friendship between a young boy searching for his father, and a wandering loner hiding from his past. In each other they experience the power of a second chance, and a shot at redemption.
“Walkaway Joe” will be released May 8 by Quiver Distribution on iTunes and VOD.
‘How to Build a Girl’
- Genre: Drama, comedy and biography
- Cast: Emma Thompson, Beanie Feldstein, Chris O'Dowd, Alfie Allen, Paddy Considine and Sarah Solemani
- Director: Coky Giedroyc
- Rated: R
Johanna Morrigan (Beanie Feldstein) is a bright, quirky, 16-year-old who uses her colorful imagination to regularly escape her humdrum life in Wolverhampton and live out her creative fantasies.
Desperate to break free from the overcrowded flat she shares with her four brothers and eccentric parents, she submits an earnestly penned and off-beat music review to a group of self-important indie rock critics at a weekly magazine. Despite being brushed off initially, Johanna clamors to the top of the ’90s rock music scene by reinventing herself as Dolly Wilde — a venerable, impossible-to-please music critic with an insatiable lust for fame, fortune, and men.
It isn’t long before the rapid pace at which Johanna’s life is changing becomes overwhelming and she runs face-first into a devastatingly real, existential crisis: Is this the type of girl she wants to become? Or does she need to start over and build again from the ground up? Based on the best-selling novel by Caitlin Moran, “How to Build a Girl” is a coming-of-age comedy that traces the rocky road to womanhood through the lens of a unique and wildly hilarious protagonist.
“How to Build a Girl” is scheduled to be released May 8 by IFC Films.
‘The High Note’
- Genre: Drama and music
- Cast: Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ice Cube, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Zoe Chao, June Diane Raphael, Deniz Akdeniz, Bill Pullman and Eddie Izzard
- Director: Nisha Ganatra
- Rated: PG-13
Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights.
Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.
“The High Note” is scheduled to be released on May 8 by Focus Features.
‘The Wrong Missy’
- Genre: Comedy and romance
- Cast: David Spade, Lauren Lapkus, Geoff Pierson, Sarah Chalke, Nick Swardson and Molly Sims
- Director: Tyler Spindel
- Not rated
When Tim Morris meets his dream girl and their relationship quickly escalates through texts, he throws caution to the wind and invites her to his company’s corporate retreat on an island resort.
However, when a past blind date from hell shows up at the airport for the weekend getaway instead, he learns too late that he’s been texting “The Wrong Missy.”
“The Wrong Missy” debuts May 13 on Netflix.