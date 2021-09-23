St. Pete gallery to present ‘Dia de los Muertos 2’ exhibition
ST. PETERSBURG — Local artists will celebrate life at “Dia de los Muertos 2,” an art show running Oct. 8 through Oct. 30, at Atelier de Sosi Gallery, 2380 Sixth Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
An opening reception and award ceremony will take place Friday, Oct. 8, 6 to 9 p.m., at the gallery. The event will feature free face painting and a costume contest. Food and beverages will be available along with Mexican treats including skull-shaped chocolates presented by costumed servers. Following the reception, there will be an after party, running from 9 to 11 p.m., at Bayboro Brewery, 2390 Fifth Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
Día de los Muertos is a time to honor and celebrate deceased loved ones. The show includes a juried exhibition of art and decorated Sugar Skulls. The show reflects this holiday that is full of life, contemplation, family, food and fun. A special exhibit of 50 Sugar Skulls made by children at the the R’Club will also be on display.
The exhibition is curated by local artists Danyell Bauer and Mark Noll. The show of fine art features imaginative pieces inspired by Dia de los Muertos from around the state. Featuring 28 artists, the show includes more than 70 pieces in glass, fiber, metal and wood and paint on canvas. There are also 68 Sugar skulls decorated by local artists which all started from the same wooden base with each artist creating a unique piece of art based on that.
The show’s judges are Audrie Cuddy Ranon, WADA director of operations; Jorge Vidal, independent curator at the Museum of Fine Arts; and Anna Glenn, MS, art educator.
Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Mural artist lineup announced for SHINE Festival
ST. PETERSBURG — The SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival will once again showcase a diverse collection of public art from renowned local, national and international mural artists. This year’s iteration of the event will run Oct. 15-24.
The festival, which has received widespread international attention, is an outdoor art exhibition founded with a seed grant from the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, and produced by the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance.
SPAA recently announced the artists for this year’s SHINE Mural Festival, which will feature two international, six national, and 11 local artists adding 19 new murals to the art districts of St. Petersburg. Of the 19 new murals, three are community Bright Spot projects created to engage and inspire.
Following is a list of scheduled artists:
- Case Maclaim of Germany
- Gleo of Colombia
- Greg Mike of Atlanta, Georgia
- Ricky Watts of San Francisco, California
- Mwanel Pierre-Louis of Miami
- Emily Ding of Houston, Texas
- Bakpak Durden of Detroit, Michigan
- Woes Martin of Los Angeles, California
- Nicole Salgar of Miami
- Jenipher Chandley of St. Petersburg
- Jared Wright of Tampa Bay
- Jason Harvin of Tampa Bay
- Miss Crit of St. Petersburg
- Michael Fatutoa of Tampa
- Reid Jenkins of St. Petersburg
- Aurailieus Artist of St. Petersburg
For artist bios, the 2021 map of murals and full event details, visit www.stpeteartsalliance.org/shine-2021.
Produced by the SPAA, the SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival was launched in 2015. SPAA functions as the local umbrella arts agency, providing education and resources, empowering artists and community alike. In nine years, the organization has grown in strength and stability, creating effective professional development, arts education, festivals, and events that drive economic development of the arts. Learn more at stpeteartsalliance.com.
COVE to host ‘Letter Headz’ graffiti art show
PINELLAS PARK — Tasko will present “Letter Headz,” an international graffiti art show, Friday, Sept. 24, 7 to 11 p.m., at COVE, 5705 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park.
Tasko will bring the explosive energy of street art from across the globe to one location. This exhibition will feature an array of voices from artists around the world that will showcase the “Alphabet” movement from over 20 graffiti artists covering a range of different styles that represent the graffiti culture, but told in their own unique way of “hand styles” and “letters.”
Graffiti art traces its origins back to the 1970s urban graffiti of New York City’s outer boroughs and from there this culture spread to urban cities around the world. Street art is the product of disenfranchised youths who illegally spray-painted their “tags” or “handles” in visible public spaces and on subway trains. It then developed into a phenomenon with its own set of rules and followers.
These artists began moving beyond purely word- based graffiti, incorporating cartoons, photographs and pop-culture imagery often referencing alternative lifestyles, cultures and nationalities but still staying true to each individual as a writer. The art world soon took note and street art was celebrated as an exciting new form of self-expression enabling even marginalized voices to be heard.
Today, works cover a plethora of styles but none are as coveted and universal as the art of letters. This show will display the artists as individuals, the love of letters and the possibilities of creating, affirming community identity, solidarity and pride through the art of graffiti.
This is an all-ages free event and open to the general public.
Creative Clay’s Transition students host Friday Art Market
ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Schools students that attend Creative Clay’s Transition Program will host the First Friday Art Market, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The outdoor market is run by the student artists and presented in the courtyard at Creative Clay, 1846 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
“We are so excited to bring back our monthly Friday Art Markets run by this year's new Transition Program art students,” said Amanda Drewes, Pinellas County Schools ESE teacher, Extended Transition. “They have been working hard since mid-August to not only create beautiful one-of-a-kind pieces to sell, but also in learning how to use the Square point of sale system to assist customers in making their purchases.”
More than half of the students are new to the program and are eager to get their artwork out in the community. Paintings, ceramics, greeting cards, $5 mystery bags, and potted succulents will be for sale. Green sticker items are available at 50% off. There will also be tables with items from Creative Thrift, Creative Clay’s pay-what-you-wish store for repurposed art supplies, frames, books and more.
Live music by Emily Turnage and offerings by British Food Stop will highlight the event.
This is an outdoor event, but masks are required inside the market.
Creative Clay’s vision is to make the arts accessible to all. Its mission is to help people with disabilities achieve full and inclusive lives through access to the arts by providing expressive, educational, and vocational experiences.
For information, visit www.creativeclay.org.
Gypsy Star to perform at Sacred Lands
ST. PETERSBURG — Gypsy Star will perform Saturday, Sept. 25, on the dolphin stage in the outside garden area at Sacred Lands, 1620 Park St. N., St. Petersburg.
Kimara Lee will open the show at 7:30 p.m., with Gypsy Star taking the stage at 8 p.m. COVID procedures will be followed, including face masks and social distancing. Seating will be limited to 50 people with a $15 admission. Reservations and prepayment are required. For reservations, visit www.sacredlandspreservationandeducation.org. Dinner is optional and will be available for $10. Call Sacred Lands at 727-347-0354 to make a dinner reservation.
Graphicstudio to host benefit sale
TAMPA — USF Graphicstudio will host its annual benefit sale, running Oct. 4-9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on the main campus of the University of South Florida, USF Graphicstudio, 3702 Spectrum Blvd., Suite 100, Tampa.
The sale offers an opportunity to collect works from leading and emerging artists while supporting this 53-year-old Tampa print studio. Graphicstudio will offer selected limited edition prints and sculpture multiples at discounted prices during this weeklong sale. All visitors to the studio will need to reserve a day and time using the online ticketing system. Visit bit.ly/BenefitSaleTickets.
A selection of contemporary prints by some of today’s most talented and exciting artists will be available including Los Carpinteros, Lesley Dill, Alex Katz, Mernet Larsen, Robert Mapplethorpe, Christian Marclay, Vik Muniz, Robert Rauschenberg, Ed Ruscha, and William Wegman, among others. The sale also will include new works by E. V. Day, Duke Riley, Bosco Sodi, Rodrigo Valenzuela, and a new suite of seven archival pigment prints featuring artists from the recent “Life During Wartime” exhibition at the USF Contemporary Art Museum. Printmaking techniques include traditional hand-printing processes such as relief, etching, photogravure, screen-printing and lithography.
All sales benefit Graphicstudio’s continuing research and educational programming. This event is free and open to the public. Graphicstudio expects all visitors to wear masks at all times.