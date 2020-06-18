PAVA reschedules Cool Art Show,
creates ecommerce website
ST. PETERSBURG — At this time of year, members of the Professional Association of Visual Artists are usually getting ready for the annual Cool Art Show, a St. Petersburg tradition for more than 30 years.
The show is usually presented at the St. Petersburg Coliseum in July. This year, due to the pandemic, the show has been tentatively rescheduled from July 11-12 to Aug. 15-16. In an effort to give the show’s patrons an easier way to shop, PAVA has created a new ecommerce website, www.TheCoolestArtShows.com, that features the show’s juried fine art and fine craft artists’ artwork for sale.
The ecommerce website showcases an impressive collection of both visual and functional art in both 2D and 3D mediums including paint, ceramics, photography, mixed media, drawing, pastels, sculpture, and jewelry. Patrons who purchase online throughout the months of June and July, will be contacted to schedule a time and place to pick up their artwork, while those who purchase online during the month of August can pick up their artwork at the Coliseum over the two days of the show.
PAVA is also using www.TheCoolestArtShows.com as the main destination for patrons to view all updated information about the show as time progresses. Additionally, show updates, as well as artist profiles, will be posted on two new PAVA Cool Art Show social media accounts on Instagram — instagram.com/coolartshowspava/ — and Facebook — facebook.com/pavaartshows.
The 32nd Cool Art Show is sponsored by PAVA. PAVA is a nonprofit organization run by volunteer artists to serve local artisans and support the arts community in the Tampa Bay Area. It provides exhibition, education and grant opportunities for its members and supports local art centers through scholarships for art instruction. Visit www.pava-artists.org.
St. Pete Catalyst partners with TBCCA
for scholarship program
ST. PETERSBURG — Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture and the Arts has chosen the St. Pete Catalyst as the exclusive publisher of the Charlie Hounchell Art Stars Scholarships Program for 2020.
The Catalyst — a social news platform with deep roots in the community and a strong journalistic voice — joins Linda and Michael Connelly’s Hieronymous Foundation, the Tampa Bay Times, Tampa Bay magazine and The University of Tampa as Chair's Circle pARTners with TBBCA.
“Five of our six judges are based in the St. Petersburg area,” said TBBCA executive director Susana Weymouth, “and with the Catalyst speaking for, representing and bringing forth so many community voices in St. Pete, it seemed like a really modern platform that would reach a good audience. So I thought this would be a responsible way to focus on this remarkable program that’s in its 12th year.”
Named for past TBBCA president Charlie Hounchell, the Art Stars Scholarships Program awards $2,500 to arts or literary arts.
In lieu of an actual awards ceremony during the COVID-19 crisis, the extraordinary talents of the class of 2020 will be showcased on a 30-minute video program, produced by TBBCA and published exclusively by the Catalyst in mid-June.
The Catalyst also is releasing a series of “teaser” video interviews with all six of the 2020 scholarship winners, and the judges, through its Impact Catalyst series.
Awardees are competitively selected based on talent and merit by judges who are experts in their field. The scholarship funds are paid directly to the university, college or conservatory of the student’s choice to help defray tuition expenses for higher education in the arts.
Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture and the Arts is a 501(c)(3), and is one of the national Business Committees for the Arts, part of the private sector network and national pARTnership Movement of Americans for the Arts. The TBBCA mission is to unite Tampa Bay businesses to champion arts and culture for a prosperous community.
‘Bachelor Live on Stage’ canceled at Ruth Eckerd Hall
CLEARWATER — “The Bachelor Live on Stage,” originally scheduled for Friday, May 8, at Ruth Eckerd Hall, has been canceled.
Ticket holders will be able to exchange, refund or donate once full service resumes at the venue. For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com/publichealth.