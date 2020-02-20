A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘The Call of the Wild’
- Genre: Adventure and drama
- Cast: Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan and Cara Gee
- Director: Chris Sanders
- Rated: PG
Adapted from the beloved literary classic of the same name written by Jack London, “The Call of the Wild” brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.
As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team — and later its leader — Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.
‘Brahms: The Boy II’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Katie Holmes, Ralph Ineson and Owain Yeoman
- Director: William Brent Bell
- Rated: PG-13
Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend: an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘The Night Clerk’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Tye Sheridan, Ana de Armas, John Leguizamo and Helen Hunt
- Director: Michael Cristofer
- Rated: R
While on duty, a young, socially challenged hotel clerk (Tye Sheridan) witnesses a murder in one of the rooms but his suspicious actions land him as the lead detective’s (John Leguizamo) top suspect.
‘Emma’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Anya Taylor Joy, Bill Nighy, Miranda Hart, Johnny Flynn, Mia Goth, Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner, Gemma Whelan, Amber Anderson, Tanya Reynolds
- Director: Autumn de Wilde
- Rated: PG
Jane Austen’s beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending is reimagined in this delicious new film adaptation.
Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this glittering satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along.
‘The Last Thing He Wanted’
- Genre: Political thriller
- Cast: Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Rosie Perez, Edi Gathegi, Mel Rodriguez, Toby Jones and Willem Dafoe
- Director: Dee Rees
- Rated: R
Adapted from the Joan Didion novel of the same title, “The Last Thing He Wanted” is set against the nebulous milieu of the Iran-Contra scandal.
Veteran D.C. journalist Elena McMahon (Anne Hathaway) abandons the 1984 campaign trail out of a misguided sense of duty to her father, Dick McMahon (Willem Dafoe). Guilted into running a dangerous fool’s errand on his behalf, Elena leverages the moment to pursue her own investigation but instead gets tipped into the confounding center of the very intrigue she’s trying to expose.
Answers turn into questions and wrong turns lead to dead ends in this stylish political thriller as Elena becomes increasingly lost on a map of someone else’s making and the possibility of return — to home and to herself — slowly narrows.
The film will debut Feb. 21 on Netflix.