TAMPA — The supergroup Southern Hospitality will perform Friday, June 3, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com or call 813-971-0666. This show is for ages 21 and older.
Southern Hospitality — made up of bandleaders Damon Fowler of the Damon Fowler Group, JP Soars of JP Soars & The Red Hots, and Victor Wainwright of Victor Wainwright & The Train — are getting together to perform a rare concert. According to a press release from Steele Management, these talented musicians also will be meeting to plan out their next Southern Hospitality record release.
The South has long been known for hospitality and down-home music. Recently the region has seen the emergence of a musical group of young musicians who are masters of their craft and embody the soul and spirit of Dixie, according to Blues Pros LLC Talent. Southern Hospitality — the band creating all the buzz — features three artists who are considered musician’s musicians. Each brings a unique style and fresh translation of the great Southern soul, blues, and rock music that came before them. Together, their mutual chemistry, high energy and skill sets create a cohesive vision, with echoes of Muscle Shoals and Macon, that organically flows together into an entirely original and dynamic form of Americana, Southern soul roots music with a modern sensibility.
Fowler, a 2022 Blues Music award nominee, is a master of the six-string, slide guitar, lap steel and dobro. He has been compared to Johnny Winter and Jeff Beck, while his slide guitar has a hint of the late Duane Allman.
Soars and his band won the Blues Foundation’s International Blues Challenge in 2009 and he won the Albert King award as the best guitarist in the competition. A singer/songwriter and guitarist best known for his distinctive gypsy-swing jazz playing with plenty of rock potency, he was nominated this year for a Blues Music Award as the best Contemporary Blues Male Artist.
Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Wainwright is known for his high-octane boogie piano, big soul sounds, powerhouse blues, and roots rock ’n’ roll. He recently won the Pinetop Perkins Piano Player Blues Music Award.
Former Buddy Guy guitarist and Chicago native Frank Bang also will perform.