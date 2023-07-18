TAMPA — Five-time Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist Hunter Hayes will perform Thursday, July 27, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road.
Tickets start at $55. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
The youngest male act ever to top the Billboard Hot Country song chart, Hayes was ready to lean into a mindset he’d always carried with him: that genres are fluid, and, in his eyes, the best musicians are the ones able to play with all sorts of sounds and styles.
It’s this new no-holds-barred mindset that’s resulted in some of Hayes’ most inspired music yet. On his forthcoming new album, “Red Sky,” the singer-songwriter is executing at the highest level of his musical career while crafting memorable melodies and instantly catchy hooks albeit with a top-notch musician’s discerning ear.
“It was a completely different way of thinking,” Hayes said of his approach to the new LP and, for that matter, his career moving forward.
This norm-defying mentality — of no longer sticking to the script and instead letting his musical sensibility guide him — goes a long way in explaining why Hayes says he’s never been happier or more engaged with the music he’s creating. And it shows in the boundary-pushing songs he’s set to release: from the upbeat pop of “Sober” to the harmony-drenched “Feelings” to the chant-along chorus on lead single “Missing You.”
In an effort to expand beyond his country past, Hayes enlisted a team of respected pop maestros for his new project. He tapped into a crew of talented pop songwriters to help him craft bold new tunes.
Hayes spent his early teenage years playing shows and making albums. That is also when he began to develop as a songwriter.
“At school, I was a quiet kid,” Hayes recalled. “I was really shy. My safe zone was music. In writing music, I had my friend, the one thing that would never let me down. Writing songs was like me keeping a journal. I really took it seriously when I realized how powerful of a tool it was and how much I needed it.”
During his high-school years, his parents began taking him on trips to Nashville. Gradually, a team of supportive entertainment-industry insiders began to form around the youngster in Music City. He found interest from a manager, a song publisher, a record label and a producer during those trips. When his mother found out about a correspondence course that her son could take to complete his senior year, the family moved to Nashville in 2008.
On “Songs About Nothing,” an independent record, Hayes played all the instruments himself. It was an example he used with Atlantic Records and producer Dann Huff that he could “do it all” on his debut major-label effort.
“‘Songs About Nothing’ was kind of my sales pitch to say, ‘I know it’s a leap of faith, but this proves that it can be done. This proves that technologically, it’s possible. Time-wise, it’s feasible. And creatively, it might actually be a good idea,’” Hayes said. “I was asking a major label to give me a budget to make a record by myself, with Dann Huff. Dann even took a little while to warm up to the idea. But to his credit, and to everyone’s credit, everybody was open-minded, positive about it and optimistic. I think everybody’s mindset was, ‘Why not try it? Let’s see if it works.’”
Turns out it did work.
“We went in and did four songs,” Hayes said. “I played them ‘Storm Warning,’ and they went, ‘We like this. It’s got a cool sound. We should just keep doing it this way.’ And so that’s what we did.”
Live shows, it turns out, have never been more essential to Hayes’ happiness. Following a hiatus from gigs during the pandemic, the adrenaline junkie of a live performer says he’s never been more exhilarated to hit the stage on a consistent basis.
“I realized that I can’t live without playing live shows,” he said. “There’s so much I get from it. It’s not even validation. It’s life-giving. It’s everything that I love in one place.”