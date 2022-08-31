ST. PETERSBURG — Matisyahu will perform Sunday, Sept. 11, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
According to his website, Matisyahu seeks to convey the kind of stories that simultaneously enlighten, enthrall, and expand the audience’s sense of possibility.
On his eponymous new album, the Grammy Award-nominated artist shares his most autobiographical work to date, merging personal revelation with an inspired intermingling of reggae, hip-hop, and innovative pop. The album is produced by Salt Cathedral, a Brooklyn-based duo comprised of Colombian musicians Juliana Ronderos and Nicolas Losada. The result is a transformative album, one that invites both intense introspection and unbridled celebration.
“Throughout my life so much of my music has come from struggling with a sort of existential loneliness, even though a lot of the music is very joyful,” said Matisyahu. “I ended up in a place where I’ve found the person who’s my soulmate and made a beautiful life with her, and that’s the place where this record was born.”
Released in March, Matisyahu’s seventh studio album arrives as the latest achievement in an extraordinary career that’s included landing a No. 1 hit on alternative rock radio with his Billboard Hot 100-charting breakthrough single “King Without a Crown,” collaborating with the likes of reggae legends Sly and Robbie, and amassing a global following largely on the strength of his transcendent live show.
In bringing the new album to life, Ronderos and Losada joined Matisyahu at his former home on the Hudson River in Nyack, where the three musicians adopted an improvisation-fueled creative process.
“Working with Juli was the first time I’ve ever had a female producer, and it influenced the record in an amazing way,” said Matisyahu. “I felt free to bring more sensitivity or sensuality to my vocals, and really explore the subtleties of my voice.”
Matisyahu previously collaborated with Salt Cathedral on his 2016 EP “Release the Bound.”