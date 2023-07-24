Meticulously crafted, adeptly acted, ‘Oppenheimer’ inspires awe, dread
Whether we understand and embrace it or not, we are a product of history. Yesterday invariably shapes who we are today and foreshadows what we may become tomorrow. Even those who actively seek to reject history are undeniably affected by it.
Somewhere between Larry Mann’s introduction to American history at Tyrone Middle School and John Welch’s AP American history class at Seminole High School, I picked up most of the key points about World War II. I learned about the Allied Powers and the Axis, the world leaders who guided their nations through those calamitous years, and the events that precipitated the conflict. I memorized timelines and significant dates, and I listened as teachers tried to convey to their students why all of it mattered — and about how the outcome of the war continued to affect the world.
It didn’t occur to me at the time that my very existence was dependent upon the outcome of World War II. More specifically, it may have been dependent upon J. Robert Oppenheimer, credited as the “father of the atomic bomb.”
A new biographical thriller, “Oppenheimer,” chronicles the life of the American theoretical physicist. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film is based upon “American Prometheus,” a biography written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Cillian Murphy stars as Oppenheimer.
“Oppenheimer” is engrossing, devastating, and overwhelming. Nolan focuses on the titular character’s deeply conflicted conscience and the moral dilemma that haunted him from the moment he conceived the idea of creating an atomic bomb to Trinity, the first detonation of a nuclear weapon, on July 16, 1945.
Events are depicted in a nonlinear fashion, alternating between Oppenheimer’s studies at Cambridge in the mid 1920s, to his work at Los Alamos in the 1940s, to a United States Atomic Energy Commission security hearing in 1954, and to the confirmation hearing of Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.) in 1959.
Along the way, Nolan reveals Oppenheimer’s temperament and his idiosyncrasies through his various relationships, including his marriage to Katherine Puening (Emily Blunt) and his intermittent affair with Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh) as well as peers such as Ernest Lawrence (Josh Hartnett) and Edward Teller (Benny Safdie).
Nolan’s film is an intense, enlightening character study of a complicated and tormented individual keenly aware that his work is both imminently necessary and potentially cataclysmic. Simultaneously, the film critiques the government’s treatment of scientists and exposes its willful disregard of scientific expertise when evidence does not align with the prevailing ideology.
“Oppenheimer” challenges viewers. It is intellectually demanding, thought-provoking, and terrifying. It inspires a sense of awe, deep empathy, and existential dread. It is as perceptive in its reflections upon human nature as it is pessimistic about the future. But pessimism can be a valuable commodity.
Born in 1970, Nolan is ensconced in the grim ambivalence of Generation X.
Gen X saw the world differently. The prior demographic cohort grew up thinking that a quick duck-and-cover maneuver under the school desk could protect them from a volley of Soviet nuclear warheads raining down over the countryside. In a worst-case scenario, they expected to hole up in a fully-stocked bomb shelter in their backyard, where they would eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, read comic books and wait for local authorities to broadcast an “all-clear” notification.
Gen X took a different approach to the constant threat of nuclear war. Cynical and disaffected, Gen X expected the world to end at any moment — and kept going anyway. We shouldered our anxiety like exhausted champs. Thanks to films like “The Day After” in 1983 and “Threads” in 1984, Gen X understood there would be no winners in the next global conflict. For us, the post-apocalyptic wastelands of “Damnation Alley” and “Mad Max” were akin to the Land of Oz.
Perhaps that outlook allowed Gen X to endure the ubiquitous pessimism, and to find ways to utilize it to seek positive outcomes.
History reminds us that we weren’t the first to do that — and so does Nolan’s film.
“While the movie tries to help the audience understand why people have done the things they’ve done, it’s at the same time asking should they have done the things they’ve done,” Nolan says in the production notes for the film. “And film, as a narrative medium, is uniquely suited to pulling an audience into a subjective experience, letting them judge things the way the characters judge them, while at the same time looking at these characters a little more objectively.
“At various points, we try to burrow into Oppenheimer’s psyche and take the audience on his emotional journey. That was the challenge of the film: To tell the story of a person who was involved in what was ultimately an extraordinary destructive sequence of events, but done for the right reasons, and tell it from his point of view.”
Part political thriller, part character study, “Oppenheimer” revolves around difficult decisions that forever altered the trajectory of civilization. It is filled with outstanding performances from its ensemble cast. Anchored by stunning cinematography, the film often moves at such an accelerated pace it feels like Nolan is an impatient docent, wrenching museum visitors through each exhibit hall without allowing them time to fully ingest what they’re seeing.
Those glimpses, though, all coalesce into one brooding epic, and collectively they enrich Nolan’s gifted storytelling. It is beautifully and meticulously constructed to evoke reverence as well as trepidation. It offers an impressionistic glance into the mind of a genius, and a bleak extrapolation of the Manhattan Project’s long-term repercussions.
Nolan doesn’t have to tell me how Oppenheimer impacted me, personally. My father served with the 87th Infantry Division in Europe. He was in a hospital in May 1945 on VE-Day when Germany surrendered. Had the United States been forced to launch a full-scale invasion of Japan, he would have been transferred to the Pacific Theater. In late July 1945, the U.S. War Department provided an estimate that Operation Downfall — the name given to the invasion and occupation of Japan — would cause between 1.7 to 4 million U.S. casualties, including between 400,000 and 800,000 U.S. dead, and 5 to 10 million Japanese dead.
Oppenheimer’s work changed the course of history.
We carry the legacy — and the burden — of history. It informs our purpose and our potential. It is a source of counsel and caution. Those who choose to ignore it, deny it, reshape it to suit their own agenda or expurgate it to gain political capital are choosing a dangerous path. Learning from the past — both our achievements and our failures — enables us to build a better future, if that is the path we choose.