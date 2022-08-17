LARGO — Contemporary smooth jazz is on tap at a concert featuring Blake Aaron, Tom Braxton, and Rob Zinn. The Regalitos Foundation will present “Smooth Jazz Sunday” Aug. 28, 5 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $40.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Contemporary jazz guitarist Blake Aaron was called “one of our greatest treasures as a guitarist” by Najee and "amazingly talented" by Dave Koz. Aaron released his fifth full length album, "Color and Passion," in 2020 on Innervision Records. The album charged out of the gate with two No. 1 Billboard singles — including “Fall for You” and “Groovers and Shakers.” A Billboard No. 1 producer himself, Aaron teamed up with hit producers Darren Rahn and Adam Hawley for the project.
Jazz saxophonist Tom Braxton has garnered critical acclaim while thrilling audiences from coast to coast and abroad for over two decades. Braxton’s distinct, melodic sound leaves audiences astounded, clapping, and on their feet.
This charismatic performer has been a headliner on the Algarve Smooth Jazz Festival in Portugal, the Stanbic Jazz Festival in Ghana, the Smooth Jazz Europe Festival in the Netherlands, and the Nile Gold Jazz Safari in Uganda. He was also showcased on the Java Jazz Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia. He’s also been a featured artist and fan favorite on the Smooth Jazz Cruise for 12 years.
Based in St. Petersburg, trumpeter and flugelhornist Rob Zinn has songs that have charted top 50 on such prominent outlets as the Billboard Smooth Jazz National Airplay and Audience charts, America’s Music Chart powered by mediabase, the Smooth Jazz Top 50 Album chart, Smooth Jazz Radar chart, Smooth Jazz Indie chart, Smooth Jazz Network Top 100 chart, Groove Jazz Music Chart Top 30 and the RadioWave Internet Play chart.
Zinn has performed at numerous jazz festivals such as the Mallorca Jazz Festival, Clifford Brown Jazz Festival, Lake Arbor Jazz Festival, Berks Jazz Festival, Sandy Shore’s Jazz Weekender, Sweet Jazz Festival and the Jazz Legacy Foundation Jazz Festival as well as venues throughout the country. When not playing with his own band, Zinn often appears as a sideman with guitar player and double Grammy winner Paul Brown.