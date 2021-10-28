Haggis Celtic Concerts continue with Enda Reilly
DUNEDIN — The Scottish American Society of Dunedin is in the middle of its fourth season of Haggis Celtic Concerts — an ongoing series of intimate, monthly concerts featuring the very best in modern Scottish, Irish, Canadian and other Celtic music performers. Most shows are presented at the historic Scottish Cultural Center at 917 Louden Ave. in downtown Dunedin.
This year’s concert series got underway Sept. 28 with a performance by Off Kilter and the Byrne Brothers at the Conmy Center. Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones are scheduled to take the stage Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Scottish Cultural Center.
The third concert in the fall series will feature Dublin born singer-songwriter Enda Reilly. Reilly will perform Friday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., at the center.
Reilly arrives direct from Dublin, Ireland, by way of Michigan. He is a folk singer, songwriter and guitarist drawing influences from the likes of Christy Moore, John Martyn, Nick Drake and Dick Gaughan. Reilly’s work invites listeners to see the world from his varied and unique perspective through each new song, which are explorations, meditations, affirmations, introductions, reminder notes, science-art experiments, wake-up calls, mythical journeys, collaborations, prayers and celebrations. Reilly won the IMRO Christy Hennessy Songwriting Competition 2012. “All Along the Wild Atlantic Way,” a song he co-wrote with Aoife Scott, won Single of the Year in Ireland in 2017.
Tickets for the Nov. 19 concert are $20 a person. Visit www.eventbrite.com and search for Haggis Celtic Concerts.
The SAS will finish this year’s concert series with the annual Celtic Christmas concert, which for the first time features the Byrne Brothers. The concert will take place Wednesday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., at the center.
The Byrne Brothers are a world-traveling family band from Dublin, Ireland, who now live in Orlando. They are all County Champions of their traditional Irish instruments, Duo and Trio Champions and champion Irish Dancers. Brothers Luca on accordion, Dempsey on bodhran and Finn on banjo and mandolin are taking the Celtic music world by storm. Their father Tommy was Dublin Champion on Bagpipes back in the day and now plays with them on guitar, Uilleann pipes, fiddle, whistles and bagpipes. They are the youngest ever cast member entertainers at Walt Disney World, having played for 12 months at Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant in Disney Springs. Their show is fast paced with brilliant musicianship, exciting and dynamic arrangements and world class Irish dancing.
Tickets for the Celtic Christmas concert are $25 a person. Visit www.eventbrite.com and search for Haggis Celtic Concerts.
Tickets for both shows also may be purchased at the Celtic Shop of Dunedin, 354 Main St. For information, call 727-733-2200.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, attendance will be limited with tickets sold online or at The Celtic Shop on a first come, first served basis. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.sas-dunedin.org.
West Coast Players to present ‘The 39 Steps’
CLEARWATER — West Coast Players will present “The 39 Steps,” running Oct. 29 through Nov. 14, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
Adapted by Patrick Barlow from an original concept by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon from the movie by Alfred Hitchcock and the novel by John Buchan, this production of “The 39 Steps” will be directed by Brian Yarbrough. Tickets are $23 a person. For information and to purchase tickets, visit wcplayers.com.
“The 39 Steps” mixes a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, adding a dash of Monty Python. This fast-paced whodunit — packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters, an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance — is the show for anyone who loves the magic of theatre.
Gulfport Community Players welcomes members, volunteers
GULFPORT — If you missed the Gulfport Community Players annual membership meeting, it's not too late to join the organization. A membership costs $20 annually.
Members have the added benefit of being able to vote for their favorites in the annual Cathy acting and technical awards.
Gulfport Community Players’ next membership meeting will take place Friday, Jan. 28. To become a member before that time, mail a check for $20 to Gulfport Community Players, 1619 49th St. S., Gulfport FL 33707. Include your street address, telephone number, and email address.
The pandemic has put a strain on volunteerism. The Gulfport Community Players is seeking volunteers to work on committees for backstage, set construction, lighting, sound, painting, and ushering. For information, visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.
Rick Wakeman concert rescheduled
CLEARWATER — Those looking forward to seeing a “grumpy old rock star” will have to wait a little bit longer than expected.
The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announces that the Rick Wakeman concert scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18, has been rescheduled. Tickets will be honored on the new date, Tuesday, March 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $49, are on sale now.
Wakeman, known for creating prog rock extravaganzas, is on the road for his “Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour.” The show is packed with virtuosic piano performances and hilarious anecdotes inspired by his 50-plus-year career.
Professional musician, keyboard player, songwriter, broadcaster and raconteur, Wakeman’s career started as a much-in-demand session player, who performed on recordings by David Bowie, Elton John, Lou Reed, Al Stewart and hundreds more artists. His big break came in 1971 when he joined YES, who went on to become the most successful prog rock band in the world, but Wakeman has also always gone his own way outside the framework of that group.