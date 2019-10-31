Tampa Bay area venues, both large and small, will welcome a diverse selection of musical artists in the coming weeks.
In addition to headliners such as Alice Cooper, Elton John, Ariana Grande, the Doobie Brothers and John Oates, a number of concert festivals will be presented.
Tito’s Handmade Vodka will present 95.7 Beats by the Bay Saturday, Nov. 2, 3 p.m., in Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
The festival is a celebration of R&B and hip-hop. The lineup will feature performances by K. Michelle, Jagged Edge, Ying Yang Twins, Drue Hill, Lloyd and Amerie. Tickets start at $45. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The annual Suncoast Jazz Festival will run Friday through Sunday, Nov. 22-24, on Clearwater Beach.
The festival will span five indoor venues and ballrooms between the Sheraton Sand Key and Marriott Sand Key, where bands rotate hourly through the day and night.
The festival will present over 20 bands and guest artists from both Tampa Bay and nationally. Festival bands will be playing traditional jazz, big band, swing, zydeco, banjos, rockabilly and more. The lineup will feature performances by Jason Marsalis & His 21st Century Trad Band, Wycliffe Gordon, Harry Allen, Ehud Asherie, Molly Ryan, Matt Home, Cornet Chop Suey, La Lucha, Nate Najar and many more.
Daily tickets range from $50 to $60. Three-day tickets are $155. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.suncoastjazzclassic.com or call 727-248-9441.
The 97X Next Big Thing will be presented Friday, Nov. 22, 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Artists scheduled to perform at this year’s concert include the Killers, the 1975, AJR, Judah and the Lion, the Revivalists, Silversun Pickups, Shaed, Morgxn, White Reaper, the Band Camino, Twin XL and Smith & Thell. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The annual Dunedin Celtic Music & Craft Beer Festival will be presented Saturday, Nov. 23, noon to 10 p.m., at Highlander Park, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin.
General admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. VIP tickets are $100. Visit dunedincelticmusicfestival.com.
The festival is an annual event centered around Celtic rock music and craft beer. The festival will feature performances by Off Kilter, Seven Nations, City of Dunedin Pipe Band, Bad Haggis, and Leahy.
Following is a list of other music scene events in the coming weeks:
Amalie Arena
- Elton John, Monday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m.
- Casting Crowns, Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m.
- Ariana Grande, Sunday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m.
Amalie Arena is at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Call 813-301-2500 or visit www.amaliearena.com.
The Attic
- Satsang with Jonny Wayne, Friday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m.
- Chris Knight with Kristi Leann, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m.
- Front Country with Mona Lisa Tribe, Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.
- Yarn with Bryan Elijah Smith, Friday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m.
- Victims of Circumstance, Saturday, Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m.
- John Paul White, Thursday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.
- The Currys, Friday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m.
- Forrest Hoffar, Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.
- Coco Montoya, Sunday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m.
- Shawn Mullins with Cat Ridgeway, Thursday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m.
- Mason Jennings with Kristopher James, Friday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.
- Sawyer Fredericks, Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m.
- Crystal Bowersox, Sunday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m.
- Mayday, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 8 p.m.
The Attic at Rock Brothers is at 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. Call 813-241-0100.
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
- Gin Blossoms, Friday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m.
- Kashmir, Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.
- The Hooters, Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m.
- The Fab Four, Thursday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m.
- John Oates, Friday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.
The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre is at 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Central Park Performing Arts Center
- Jay and the Americans, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2 and 7 p.m.
- Storm Large, Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.
- The Official Blues Brothers Revue, Thursday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m.
- Sinatra tribute with Gary Anthony, Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m.
Central Park Performing Arts Center (formerly Largo Cultural Center) is at 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Call 727-587-6793 or visit largoarts.com.
Crowbar
- Fit for an Autopsy, Friday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.
- My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, Saturday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m.
- Gatecreeper and Exhumed, Monday, Nov. 4, 6 p.m.
- Chameleons Vox and Theatre of Hate, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m.
- Katastro, Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m.
- Counterparts and Stray from the Path, Sunday, Nov. 10, 5 p.m.
- Titus Andronicus with Partner, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m.
- The Japanese House with Our Girl, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
- William Elliott Whitmore, Thursday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.
- Cursive and Cloud Nothings, Friday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.
- Com Truise, Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.
- Tiny Moving Parts and Fredo Disco, Sunday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m.
- Dizzy Wright, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m.
- Sutsu with FayRoy and Jordan Esker, Thursday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m.
- Immortal Technique, Friday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m.
- Seven Kingdoms, Saturday, Nov. 23, 7 p.m.
- Dumpstaphunk with Future Vintage, Sunday, Nov. 24, 6 p.m.
Crowbar is at 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa. Call 813-241-8600 or visit www.crowbarybor.com.
Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill
- Pennywise with the Bronx and Authority Zero, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
- Blue Oyster Cult, Saturday, Nov. 16, 3 p.m.
- Galaga, Friday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m.
Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill is at 1320 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Visit www.fergssportsbar.com.
Jannus Live
- Here Come the Mummies, Friday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m.
- Matisyahu, Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 p.m.
- Third Eye Blind, Thursday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.
- Badfish a Tribute to Sublime, Saturday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m.
- Gryffin, Saturday, Nov. 23, 7 p.m.
- Chevelle, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 6:30 p.m.
- Absolute Queen, Saturday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m.
Jannus Live is at 16 Second St. N., St. Petersburg. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Mahaffey Theater
- The Florida Orchestra: Deep Field — A Cosmic Experience; Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m.
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Sunday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.
- The Doobie Brothers, Friday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Winter Dreams — Tchaikovsky & Sibelius; Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: The Music of the Rolling Stones; Friday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Ghostbusters in Concert; Saturday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m.
- Incubus, Saturday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m.
Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater is at 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.mahaffeytheater.com.
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
- 97X Next Big Thing, Friday, Nov. 22, 5 p.m.
- 97X Next Big Thing, Sunday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m.
The Amphitheatre is at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
The Orpheum
- Scotty Sire with Toddy Smith, Sunday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m.
- Stiff Little Fingers, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m.
- Last Dinosaurs, Saturday, Nov. 9, 5:30 p.m.
- Kero Kero Bonito, Thursday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.
- Pink Talking Fish, Friday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m.
- Static-X, Saturday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m.
- Waterparks, Sunday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m.
- The Menzingers, Friday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m.
- Cannibal Corpse with Thy Art Is Murder, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 6 p.m.
The Orpheum is at 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
The Palladium
- Gloria West and the Gents, Friday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m.
- Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
- The Mad Beach Band, Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.
- Tampa Bay Symphony: Brahms and Barber; Tuesday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m.
- Peter Asher and Albert Lee, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.
- Jason Marsalis and the 21st Century Trad Band, Thursday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m.
- Matthew Graybill: The Chopin Project; Monday, Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m.
- José Valentino Ruiz and David Manson, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 7:30 p.m.
- Damon Fowler, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 8 p.m.
The Palladium is at 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Call 727-822-3590 or visit www.mypalladium.org.
Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center
- Neil Diamond tribute, Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.
The Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center is at 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Call 727-369-5746.
The Ritz Ybor
- The Neighbourhood, Saturday, Nov. 2, 6 p.m.
- Thievery Corporation, Thursday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m.
- Ice Nine Kills, Sunday, Nov. 17, 5 p.m.
- Conan Gray, Friday, Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m.
- Loud Luxury, Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 p.m.
The Ritz Ybor is at 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Call 813-247-2518.
Ruth Eckerd Hall
- Alice Cooper, Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Deep Field — A Cosmic Experience; Sunday, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m.
- Dwight Yoakam, Friday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m.
- Kidz Bop, Friday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m.
Ruth Eckerd Hall is at 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Kool & the Gang, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m.
- Neil Sedaka, Friday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is at 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.
Skipper’s Smokehouse
- Damon Fowler Group, Friday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m.
- Jah Movement, Friday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m.
- Melody Trucks Band, Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m.
- Joe Louis Walker, Friday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m.
- The Nighthawks with the Sauce Boss and Rev. Billy C. Wirtz, Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.
- Rex Floyd, Friday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.
- Sean Chambers, Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m.
Skipper’s Smokehouse is at 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Call 813-971-0666 or visit www.skipperssmokehouse.com.
The Straz Center for the Performing Arts
- The Florida Orchestra: JANE in Concert; Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Deep Field — A Cosmic Experience; Friday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m.
- Straight No Chaser, Thursday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.
- The Florida Orchestra: Winter Dreams — Tchaikovsky & Sibelius; Friday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m.
- Tampa Bay Symphony: Brahms and Barber; Sunday, Nov. 17, 2:30 p.m.
- Ryanhood, Monday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.
The David A. Straz Jr. Center is at 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit www.strazcenter.org.
The Yuengling Center
- Old Dominion, Friday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.
- AJR, Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m.
- Fantasia with Robin Thicke, Tank and the Bonfyre; Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m.
The center is on the USF Tampa campus at 4202 E. Fowler Ave., SUN 130, Tampa. Visit Ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000. For venue information, visit www.yuenglingcenter.com.