TAMPA — Louis Tomlinson will bring his “Faith in the Future World Tour” to the Tampa Bay area on Friday, July 14, 7 p.m., performing at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $25.25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Tomlinson released “Faith in the Future,” his second album, in November 2022. The title epitomizes his optimistic worldview, producing a collection of songs designed for the live environment. After spending the first portion of his adult life working 100 miles per hour, Tomlinson reveled in taking his time to make sure he got his sophomore album right. He's made “Faith in the Future” on his watch, and collaborators include Mike Crossey, Rob Harvey, Dan Grech, and Nico Rebscher as well as Joe Cross and Theo Hutchcraft.
Featuring both the anthemic first single “Bigger Than Me” and indie punk fan favorite “Out of My System,” the album begins in emphatic style with the pounding drums of “The Greatest,” which Tomlinson says is a celebration of the relationship has amassed with his avid fanbase. Other stand out tracks include indie floor-filler, “Written All Over Your Face,” blissful roof-down summer anthem, “Lucky Again,” tearjerkers “Angels Fly” and “Holding on to Heartache,” alongside the retrospective “Common People,” a beautiful and poignant homage to his hometown Doncaster.
In 2021, Tomlinson was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for breaking the record for the most livestreamed concert by a solo male artist. He hosted one of the biggest live stream concert events ever held, selling over 160,000 tickets to fans in over 110 countries and raising funds for several important charities and touring crew affected by the pandemic. Following the huge success of the festival's 2021 debut, August also saw the return of Tomlinson’s highly successful the Away From Home Festival. The one-day event was staged this year at the Marenostrum Fuengirola in Malaga Spain, hosting 18,000 fans and selling out in just 24 hours with a lineup of some of the best new British bands.