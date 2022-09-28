TAMPA — The Smashing Pumpkins are set to kick off their North American arena tour with special guests Jane’s Addiction. Produced by Live Nation, the “Spirits on Fire Tour” will get underway Oct. 2 in Dallas, Texas and will include a stop in the Tampa Bay area Friday, Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets for the Amalie show start at $45.25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. For tour details, go to smashingpumpkins.com/tour
When The Smashing Pumpkins first emerged out of Chicago in 1988, the world had never heard a band quite like them. They spun together rock, pop, shoe-gaze, metal, goth, psychedelia, and electronica into a kaleidoscope of saccharine melodies, fuzzy distortion, bombastic orchestration, incendiary fretwork, eloquent songcraft, and unshakable hooks. Upon their formation, their sound was different, iconoclastic, and wholly new — and it still is today. As a result, they’ve sold over 30 million albums worldwide and collected two Grammy Awards, two MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. Their catalog is highlighted by the platinum “Gish” (1991), the quadruple-platinum “Siamese Dream” (1993), diamond-certified “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness” (1995), platinum “Adore” (1998), and gold “Machina/The Machines of God” (2000).
In 2018, they embarked on one of their most successful tours ever, the album “Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.” Meanwhile, 2020 saw the release of the band’s 11th full-length and latest double album, “Cyr.” As prolific as ever, The Smashing Pumpkins confirmed they will release more music in 2022 as they resume touring, with the first installment of the three-part “Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts” due out in November.
For some, Jane’s Addiction was the first band to bring alternative rock into the spotlight. Formed in 1985 in Los Angeles, the band’s original lineup included vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery. Although there were changes in the lineup through the years, that same group of musicians has reunited and is touring as well as working on new music.
Jane's Addiction's first release was a self-titled live album in 1987 that led to a deal with Warner Bros. Records. Two studio albums soon followed: “Nothing's Shocking” in 1988 and “Ritual de lo Habitual” in 1990. The band quickly developed a cult following as well as earning critical acclaim.
Then, in 1991, the launched their farewell tour and — in the process — helped establish Lollapalooza as the dominant annual alternative music festival.
The band reunited in 1997 with the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea replacing Avery. The album “Strays” was released in 2003; and yet another lineup came together for the band’s fourth and most recent studio album, 2011’s “The Great Escape Artist.”