A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Malignant’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, and Michole Briana White
- Director: James Wan
- Rated: R
“Malignant” is the latest creation from “Conjuring” universe architect James Wan. The film marks director Wan’s return to his roots with this new original horror thriller.
In the film, Madison (Annabelle Wallis) is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.
The film is scheduled to be released theatrically and on HBO Max Sept. 10 by Warner Bros. Pictures.
‘Kate’
- Genre: Action and thriller
- Cast: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Miku Martineau, Woody Harrelson, Michiel Huisman, and Tadanobu Asano
- Director: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan
- Rated: R
Meticulous and preternaturally skilled, Kate (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is the perfect specimen of a finely tuned assassin at the height of her game.
But when she uncharacteristically blows an assignment targeting a member of the yakuza in Tokyo, she quickly discovers she’s been poisoned, a brutally slow execution that gives her less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her killers. As her body swiftly deteriorates, Kate forms an unlikely bond with the teenage daughter of one of her past victims. “Kate” follows a burned assassin’s furious pursuit of one last self-appointed job.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 10 by Netflix.
‘The Card Counter’
- Genre: Crime drama
- Cast: Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, and Willem Dafoe
- Director: Paul Schrader
- Rated: R
Redemption is the long game in Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter.”
Told with Schrader’s trademark cinematic intensity, the revenge thriller tells the story of an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions, and features riveting performances.
from stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 10 by Focus Features.
‘Queenpins’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Paul Walter Hauser, Bebe Rexha, and Vince Vaughn
- Directors: Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly
- Rated: R
Inspired by a true story, “Queenpins” is an outrageous comedy about a bored and frustrated suburban homemaker, Connie (Kristen Bell) and her best pal JoJo (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), a vlogger with dreams, who turn a hobby into a multi-million dollar counterfeit coupon caper.
After firing off a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of cereal gone stale, and receiving an apology along with dozens of freebies, the duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. On the trail to total coupon dominance, a hapless Loss Prevention Officer (Paul Walter Hauser) from the local supermarket chain joins forces with a determined U.S. Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughn) in hot pursuit of these newly-minted “Queenpins” of pink collar crime.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 10 by STXfilms.
‘Come from Away’
- Genre: Musical
- Cast: Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Tony LePage, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, and Paul Whitty
- Director: Christopher Ashley
- Not rated
“Come From Away" is the filmed version of the award-winning Broadway musical which tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, after all flights into the United States are grounded on Sept. 11, 2001.
As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the “come from aways” into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what’s happened while finding love, laughter and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge.
The live performance of “Come From Away" was filmed at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City, where the Broadway production is staged, for an audience which included 9/11 survivors and frontline workers.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 10 on Apple TV+.
‘The Voyeurs’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Justice Smith, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ben Hardy
- Director: Michael Mohan
- Rated: R
A young couple (Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith), find themselves becoming increasingly interested in the sex life of their eccentric neighbors across the street (Ben Hardy and Natasha Liu Bordizzo). What starts out as an innocent curiosity slowly turns into an unhealthy obsession, after they discover that one of these neighbors is cheating on the other. Temptation and desire cause their lives to become tangled together leading to deadly consequences.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 10 by Amazon Studios.
‘Small Engine Repair’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Jon Bernthal, Shea Whigham, John Pollono, and Spencer House
- Director: John Pollono
- Rated: R
Frankie (John Pollono), Swaino (Jon Bernthal) and Packie (Shea Whigham) are lifelong friends who share a love of the Red Sox, rowdy bars and Frankie’s teenaged daughter Crystal (Ciara Bravo).
But when Frankie invites his pals to a whiskey-fueled evening and asks them to do a favor on behalf of the brash young woman they all adore, events spin wildly out of control. Based on Pollono’s award-winning play, “Small Engine Repair” is a pitch-black comedic drama with a wicked twist and a powerful exploration of brotherhood, class struggle and modern masculinity.
The film will be released Sept. 10 in theaters by Vertical Entertainment.
‘Language Lessons’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Natalie Morales, Mark Duplass, Desean Terry, and Christine Quesada
- Director: Natalie Morales
- Not rated
When Adam’s (Mark Duplass) husband surprises him with weekly Spanish lessons, he’s unsure about where or how this new element will fit into his already structured life.
But when tragedy strikes, his Spanish teacher, Cariño (Natalie Morales), becomes a lifeline he didn’t know he needed. Adam develops an unexpected and complicated emotional bond with Cariño — but do you really know someone just because you’ve experienced a traumatic moment with them?
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 10 by Shout! Studios.
‘Dating and New York’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Jaboukie Young-White, Francesca Reale, Catherine Cohen, Brian Muller, Jerry Ferrara, Arturo Castro, Taylor Hill, Alex Moffat, Eva Victor and Yedoye Travis
- Director: Jonah Feingold
- Not rated
After meeting on a dating app and having a one-night stand, two single 20-something New Yorkers Milo (Jaboukie Young-White) and Wendy (Francesca Reale) draw up a “Best Friends with Benefits” contract to avoid the pitfalls of a relationship, but complications ensue. The classic romantic comedy gets a millennial update, complete with fast-paced dialogue, a cast of up-and-coming comedians and perpetual affection for one of the most romantic cities in the world.
The film scheduled to be released Sept. 10 by IFC Films.
‘Catch the Bullet’
- Genre: Western
- Cast: Tom Skerritt, Peter Facinelli, Jay Pickett, Gattlin Griffith, Mason McNulty, and Cody Jones
- Director: Michael Feifer
- Rated: R
This powerful western starring Peter Facinelli (Twilight franchise) shows what happens when you push a good man too far.
Britt MacMasters (Jay Pickett), a U.S. Marshal, returns from a mission to find his father (Tom Skerritt) wounded and his son, Chad, kidnapped by the outlaw Jed Blake. Hot on their trail, Britt forms a posse with a gunslinging deputy and a stoic Pawnee tracker. But both Jed and Britt tread dangerously close to the Red Desert’s Sioux territory, which poses a menace far greater than either can imagine.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 10 on video on demand followed by a DVD release Sept. 14.