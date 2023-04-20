TARPON SPRINGS — Spring has arrived, and the beautiful Florida weather provides a perfect setting for the second annual Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Springtime Craft Festival. The two-day festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23, on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs.
According to American Craft Endeavors, thousands of hand-made works of functional art will line the historic, Greek sponge docks during the free outdoor art walk. Hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Festivalgoers will be able to stroll along Dodecanese Boulevard as they discover one-of-a-kind restaurants, bakeries, boutiques, and shops that promise to provide a full day of activity and creativity for visitors of all ages. Pets on leashes are welcome. The festival also includes a full green market boasting live plants, handmade soaps, delicious edibles and more. Adding to the pleasure of the outing, patrons can meet the artisans behind the works and discover the techniques and inspirations behind each creation.
Presented by American Craft Endeavors, this juried outdoor fine craft showcase features original crafts handmade in America. All participating artists and crafters were selected from hundreds of applicants. They will be displaying and selling a wide variety of artistic media, including paintings, sculpture, photography, folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, basket weaving, beaded utensils, candles, cork assemblage, fabric design, fiber quilts, fused wax and glass, hair accessories, handbags and accessories, handmade cards, leather, mosaic, wood, painted wood, plaster craft, and stained glass. Prices are set to suit all budgets, with items set as low as $5 up to $3,000.
Tampa resident Tiffany Campo is among this year’s participating crafters. For the last few years, Tiffany has studied and worked with stones and crystals while exploring her own spirituality. She started working in a metaphysical shop to absorb knowledge about stones because she wanted to take up wire-wrapping stones to make jewelry. She did not expect to experience a spiritual awakening in the process. With this spiritual alignment she found her purpose.
During this time, Tiffany became certified and attuned to Reiki, and took courses in sacred crystals to discover all the energies and metaphysical healing benefits of each stone. She realized she wants to help and guide others to accept and love their selves better so they can home in on their full potential and exhibit good energy of light and positivity to the universe.
Taylor Campo, Tiffany’s sister, discovered her interest in crystals from visiting a local metaphysical shop. She became infatuated with learning about different stones and their unique attributes. It quickly became a passion that started with simply buying some stones and collecting description cards with their meanings.
Taylor hopes to help others experience the positivity of using crystals. Each unique piece from 3rd Eye Crystals is made with mindful purpose and intention.
Sharri Johnson of Tampa makes original clocks by using acrylic paints on canvas placing different decals on the canvas then pouring epoxy for a cool look that also makes the clocks durable.
“When I started on this adventure in 2021, I had no idea I would end up where I am today,” Johnson said in her artist statement. “What began as a hobby has led to the most enjoyable times of my life. I’ve met many great people in the past three months, both customers and people I’ve worked alongside at the art festivals.”
After purchasing a pour painting, Johnson decided to try her hand at the technique.
“I started making paintings, lots of them,” she said. “I sold a few but was nervous about putting my artwork out there, so my office is a wall-to-wall paintings.”
In September of 2021, Johnson found some round canvases online. She thought she could make a clock out of these.
“I began making clocks for family and friends,” she explained. “They all encouraged me to get a website or sell online. Thank goodness they never stopped pushing me.”
Johnson said the rest is history.
“I’m now participating in evening and weekend events every month. I wouldn’t be where I am today with the support and help from my friends and family.”
Wildlife professional and Palm Harbor artist Samantha Dormio also will take part in the festival. She uses watercolors to bring attention to local and worldwide animals.
“As far back as I can remember, I've had a passion for wildlife and wild places,” Dormio said. “My love for the natural world began with creatures that are no longer living among us on Earth: dinosaurs.”
When Dormio was 3 years old, she informed her parents she wanted to be a paleontologist.
“I loved dinosaurs so much that I would sketch little drawings of them instead of pay attention in class,” she admitted. “I even used to go on fossil hunting trips and recorded Discovery Channel dinosaur documentaries on VHS tapes.”
The older Dormio got, the more she became aware of the animals of the world that are still living among us, but in grave danger of being lost forever. She realized at a young age that wildlife conservation was her calling.
Dormio earned a bachelor’s degree in biology at Keene State Collage in Keene, N.H. She went on to earn a master’s degree in ecology and evolutionary biology at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C.
“With a graduate degree in hand, I became an adjunct professor and taught biology courses to community college students for a couple of semesters,” she said. “Here, I found out how much I love to teach. My wildlife conservation experience extends beyond the classroom, too. I've had the pleasure of working at a big cat sanctuary taking care of tigers, lions, leopards, bobcats and pumas that were all brought in from abusive situations.”
Dormio started painting in watercolor in 2021 at the prompting of a friend. After posting her work to social media, she found herself inundated with commissions.
“I quickly realized that all of my artwork could have a special tie to wildlife conservation in many ways,” Dormio said. “First, 10% of all sales would be donated to wildlife conservation organizations who perform incredible work. Second, each new painting reveal on social media will have informative captions as well as educational and fun short form videos about that animal. Third, I began gathering a community that will be involved in Wild Planet Creations hosted events that give back to wildlife in large and small ways.
Dormio said her goal is to help everyone become as involved in wildlife conservation as possible.
About American Craft Endeavors
American Craft Endeavors produces juried craft shows in many of Florida’s vibrant downtown areas and popular tourist destinations including the Downtown Dunedin Art and Craft Festivals, the Siesta Key Craft Festival in Sarasota, and the Downtown Venice Art Festival and Craft shows in Venice. The group’s founders personally select unique, culturally rich cities and towns for their show locations, providing a complete outdoor experience unmatched by other festivals. All crafters are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants in order to ensure a superior event featuring diverse art media and the highest quality of original handmade crafts.
For additional information on the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival and other American Craft Endeavors craft shows, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.