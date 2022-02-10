A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Kimi’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Zoë Kravitz and Rita Wilson
- Director: Steven Soderbergh
- Rated: R
A tech worker with agoraphobia discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime, but is met with resistance when she tries to report it. Seeking justice, she must do the thing she fears the most: she must leave her apartment.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 10 on HBO Max.
‘Death on the Nile’
- Genre: Mystery and thriller
- Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright
- Director: Kenneth Branagh
- Rated: PG-13
Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s (Kenneth Branagh) Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.
Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this dramatic tale of love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.
The film is set to be released Feb. 11 in theaters by 20th Century Studios.
‘Marry Me’
- Genre: Romantic musical comedy and drama
- Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, John Bradley, and Sarah Silverman
- Director: Kat Coiro
- Rated: PG-13
Packed with original songs by Jennifer Lopez and global Latin music star Maluma, “Marry Me” is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media.
Kat Valdez (Lopez) is half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian (Maluma). As Kat and Bastian’s inescapable hit single, “Marry Me,” climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will be streamed across multiple platforms.
Divorced high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) has been dragged to the concert by his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman, Big Little Lies) and his best friend (Sarah Silverman). When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty. As her gossamer world falls away, she locks eyes with a stranger — a face in the crowd.
If what you know lets you down, then perhaps what you don’t know is the answer, and so, in a moment of inspired insanity, Kat chooses to marry Charlie. What begins as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance. But as forces conspire to separate them, the universal question arises: Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong?
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 11 in theaters by Universal Pictures in theaters, in addition to streaming on Peacock from the same day.
‘Blacklight’
- Genre: Action
- Cast: Liam Neeson, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Taylor John Smith, and Aidan Quinn
- Director: Mark Williams
- Rated: PG-13
In the tense action thriller “Blacklight,” Liam Neeson stars as Travis Block, a freelance government operative living on the fringes and coming to terms with his shadowy past.
When he discovers an undercover team that’s targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director (Aidan Quinn) he once helped protect. But as Block attempts redemption by enlisting a journalist (Emmy Raver-Lampman) to get the truth out, his daughter and granddaughter are threatened. Now Block needs to rescue the people he loves and expose the truth.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 11 by Open Road Films and Briarcliff Entertainment.
‘I Want You Back’
- Genre: Romantic comedy
- Cast: Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto and Mason Gooding.
- Director: Jason Orley
- Rated: R
Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) are total strangers, but when they meet, one thing instantly bonds them: they were both unexpectedly dumped by their respective partners, Anne (Gina Rodriguez) and Noah (Scott Eastwood), on the same weekend. As the saying goes, “misery loves company,” but their commiseration turns into a mission when they see on social media that their exes have happily moved on to new romances, Anne with Logan (Manny Jacinto) and Noah with Ginny (Clark Backo).
Terrified that, in their 30s, they have lost their shot at happily ever after and horrified at the prospect of having to start over, Peter and Emma hatch a desperate plot to win the loves of their lives back. Each will do whatever it takes to put an end to their exes’ new relationships and send them running back to their arms.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 11 by Amazon Studios.
‘The Sky Is Everywhere’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Grace Kaufman, Pico Alexander, Jacques Colimon, Cherry Jones, and Jason Segel
- Director: Josephine Decker
- Rated: PG-13
Tucked among the magical redwood trees of Northern California and surrounded by her grandmother’s gargantuan roses, 17-year-old Lennie Walker (Grace Kaufman), a radiant musical prodigy, struggles with overwhelming grief following the sudden loss of her older sister.
When Joe Fontaine (Jacques Colimon), the charismatic new guy at school, enters Lennie’s life, she’s drawn to him. But Lennie’s complicated relationship with her sister’s devastated boyfriend, Toby (Pico Alexander), starts to affect Lennie and Joe’s budding love. Through her vivid imagination and honest, conflicted heart, Lennie navigates first love and first loss to create a song of her own.
The film is scheduled to be released on February 11, 2022, by A24 and Apple TV+.
‘Tall Girl 2’
- Genre: Romantic comedy
- Cast: Ava Michelle, Sabrina Carpenter, Griffin Gluck, and Steve Zahn
- Director: Emily Ting
- Not rated
After her inspiring speech at the homecoming dance, Jodi (Ava Michelle) is no longer just the "tall girl" — she's popular, confident, has a boyfriend, and just booked the lead role in this year's school musical.
But as the pressure of her newfound popularity intensifies, so do her insecurities, and new relationships are formed while old ones are tested. As the world she built starts to crumble around her, Jodi realizes that standing tall was only just the beginning.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 11 by Netflix.