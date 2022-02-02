ST. PETERSBURG — Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter and actor Josh Groban will perform with The Florida Orchestra at its gala concert conducted by TFO Music Director Michael Francis on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $75. Visit FloridaOrchestra.org or call 727-892-3337 or 800-662-7286.
As one of the top fundraising and social events in Tampa Bay, “A Gala Evening with Josh Groban” will be an evening of music and mingling to benefit the orchestra’s robust education, community and artistic programs. The concert is presented by PNC Bank.
Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multiplatinum albums and electrifying live performances. He has appeared in multiple films and TV shows, and starred on Broadway in “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.” He also released his first coffee table book, “Stage to Stage: My Journey to Broadway,” chronicling two years of his life on Broadway.
His discography encompasses nine studio albums, including his 2001 self-titled platinum debut, 2003’s “Closer,” 2006’s “Awake,” 2007’s Grammy-nominated “Noel,” 2010’s “Illuminations,” 2013’s “All That Echoes,” 2015’s “Stages,” and 2018’s “Bridges.” Over the past two years, Groban released his latest album, “Harmony,” a collection of timeless songs; and has performed a series of intimate concerts livestreamed to audiences all over the world.
Groban maintains his position as the consummate American showman. He remains an active arts education philanthropist and advocate, and his Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through arts, education and cultural awareness.
The gala is the premier fundraising event of the year for The Florida Orchestra, now in its 54th season. As the largest professional orchestra in the state, TFO is leading the way for the arts in Tampa Bay, and last season performed more concerts for live audiences than any other orchestra in the country during the pandemic. All gala proceeds support TFO’s high standard of artistic excellence on stage as well as robust education and community programs, which include free TFO Strings for Kids violin classes, Youth Concerts and more. The gala event co-chairs are Montserrat and Emmanuel Cerf.
Now in his seventh season as music director of The Florida Orchestra, Francis has raised artistic excellence to new heights, strengthened the audience’s connection to the music and reinvigorated TFO’s community and education programs. The internationally acclaimed conductor also is music director of the Mainly Mozart Festival in San Diego and principal conductor of Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz in Germany.
Face masks are required at the concert and may be removed only when actively eating or drinking.