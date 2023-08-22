ST. PETERSBURG — Bad Omens will take the stage on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
The quartet features Noah Sebastian on vocals, Joakim “Jolly” Karlsson on guitar, Nick Ruffilo on bass, and Nick Folio on drums. Racking up tens of millions of streams and earning acclaim, the band present an uncompromising and undeniable vision on their third full-length album, “The Death of Peace of Mind,” released through Sumerian Records.
“Making the record changed us as songwriters and musicians,” said Sebastian. “In many ways I feel like it set me free as an artist because every decision made in the writing process was for myself, with no fear for anyone else’s expectations of what our third album should sound like. Be it our fans or our record label.”
The group’s 2016 self-titled debut, “Bad Omens,” yielded fan favorites such as “Glass Houses” and “The Worst In Me,” which exceeded 20 million Spotify streams. On its heels, 2019’s “Finding God Before God Finds Me” spawned “Dethrone” and “Careful What You Wish For.” Along the way, they toured with numerous marquee acts and received tastemaker praise.
After their first headline tour was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band found themselves at home in Los Angeles with plenty of time, where they absorbed and imparted a different palette of unexpected inspirations. Channeling what the frontman describes at times as a “cursive sound,” they embraced a newfound confidence and boundlessly loose creativity.
Sebastian and Karlsson wrote, produced, and engineered the music themselves while Grammy Award-nominated producer and songwriter Zakk Cervini lent his talents with the mix and master.
“The whole record really details the loss of peace of mind,” Sebastian said. “The lyrics in the title track are a little more specific in terms of the conflict at the heart of something more intimate and personal.”