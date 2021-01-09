Coffee & Conversation kicks off new season — virtually
DUNEDIN — The Coffee & Conversation series, sponsored by the Dunedin Fine Art Center’s Sterling Society, has returned in a new virtual incarnation. The next session — set for Tuesday, Jan. 12 at noon on Zoom — will feature artist Stephen Schatz.
Preregistration is required. Login details will be provided for all those who register at www.dfac.org. This year’s series is sponsored by Dianne Wheatley Giolotti.
In his presentation, “My Journey (1963-2020) as an Artist,” Schatz will discuss his various artistic influences and the intentions of his art. The presentation will focus on why he paints from life and his personal techniques of spontaneity and chance in using the paint. Schatz will expand on the joys, fulfillment, and frustrations of exploring through paint or clay the inexplicable human condition.
Schatz grew up in rural Albany, Georgia, and earned his master’s degree in painting from Florida State University in 1968. Later studies included lengthy stays in New York at the Arts Student League and various academies in Paris. In 1986, he accepted a teaching position at Albany State University, where he remained until his retirement in 2003. During his tenure in Georgia, he was the recipient of many awards including three Georgia Council for the Arts Individual Artist grants. He now lives and works in New Port Richey. He has exhibited in numerous group and one-man shows.
Syd Entel Galleries to host ‘Snowbirds’ show
SAFETY HARBOR — “Snowbirds — Art & Glass” will be presented at Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass Etc., 247 Main St., Safety Harbor.
An open house is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show will continue through Saturday, Feb. 13. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit www.sydentelgalleries.com or call 727-725-1808.
Artists throughout history have drawn inspiration from birds. Some artists find birds a symbolic image of freedom, love and hope. Some see the incredible beauty of what nature created and bring them alive on canvas with paint or sculpted in glass.
The show includes the artwork of wildlife illustrator John James Audubon and Georgia naturalist Dan Goad. Tampa artist Susan Gott will showcase her cast glass flying birds series, along with award-winning lamp work glass artist Shane Fero’s bird and nest sculptures.
A number of other talented artists in art and glass will be featured.
The show is open to the public.
Leo Kottke postpones Bilheimer Capitol Theatre show
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced that the Leo Kottke concert set for Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m. has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, starting at $36, are on sale now.
Kottke is widely known for his innovative finger-picking style, which draws on influences from blues, jazz and folk music. He intersperses humorous monologues during his concerts with vocal and instrumental selections from throughout his career, playing solo on his signature 6- and 12-string guitars.
Kottke released his major-label debut, "Mudlark," in 1971 on Capitol Records. The album positioned him somewhat uneasily in the singer/songwriter vein, despite his own wishes to remain an instrumental performer. Still, despite arguments with label heads, Kottke flourished during his tenure on Capitol, as records like 1972's "Greenhouse" and 1973's live "My Feet Are Smiling" and "Ice Water" found him branching out with guest musicians and honing his guitar technique.
With 1975's “Chewing Pine,” Kottke reached the U.S. Top 30 for the second time. He also gained an international following thanks to his continuing tours in Europe and Australia.
More recently, Kottke’s 2002 collaboration with Phish bassist Mike Gordon, "Clone," earned him a new set of fans. The two followed with a recording in the Bahamas called "Sixty Six Steps," produced by Kottke’s old friend and Prince producer David Z.
Kottke has been awarded two Grammy nominations as well as a Doctorate in Music Performance by the Peck School of Music at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Dan Rodriguez to perform at SHAMC
SAFETY HARBOR — Dan Rodriguez will perform Friday, Jan. 15, on an outdoor stage at the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Social distancing will be practiced at the event. Masks are required while moving but can be removed when seated. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door if available. For tickets, visit bit.ly/3a8D6C8.
Rodriguez describes himself as a “whiskey and beer drinking, fishing and hunting loving, motorcycle riding, quality food eating, hippie sympathizing, people loving, husband and father who lives in Minneapolis and shares a life with my amazing wife and two adorable sons named Oak and Alder.” When not in his studio writing songs and cutting records, he is on the road playing shows.
Rodriguez released “25 Years,” his most recent album, in February 2018. In October 2018, Miller Lite featured his single “So Good” in one of their commercials. His song “You Feel Like Home” was featured in Explore Minnesota Tourism’s recent ad campaign.
Over the years, Rodriguez has had the honor of sharing the stage with artists and bands such as The Civil Wars, Andy Grammer, Eric Hutchinson, NeedtoBreathe, Augustana, Tyrone Wells, Haley Reinhart, John McLaughlin, Will Hoge, Drew Holcomb, Sister Hazel, and more.
For information about the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center, visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com or www.shamc.org.
DFAC is seeking donations for Trashy Treasures Art Sale
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Fine Art Center is currently accepting gently used artwork and art-related supplies for the annual Trashy Treasures Art Sale.
Donations of pre-loved art and art supplies may be dropped off at DFAC’s Cottage Campus in Weaver Park at 1141 Broadway, Dunedin. Donations will be received Thursday and Saturday, Jan. 7 and 9, and Jan. 14 and 16, between 10 a.m. and noon. Just pull up in front of the Cottage Campus in Weaver Park and volunteers will be available to accept the donations at curbside. DFAC is seeking framed or unframed art and prints, wall decor, sculpture and bric-a-brac, 3-D art, lamps, pottery, antiques, jewelry, and artist-made fashions and accessories. All art supplies, including paints, brushes, picture frames, fabric and sewing supplies, jewelry-making tools and elements, also are welcome.
Due to safety concerns, Trashy Treasures 2021 will take the form of several bargain-filled online silent auctions during the month of March.
For information, visit www.dfac.org.