ST. PETERSBURG — Country music duo Brothers Osborne will take the stage Saturday, April 9, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com. Kendell Marvel also will perform.
Two sons from a working-class family, John and TJ Osborne grew up in a small Maryland town, writing and playing songs for friends and family in their father’s shed. John was the first to relocate to Nashville where he began playing in other bands. Two years later, TJ joined him. It was then they formed Brothers Osborne as a duo that blends equal parts country and rock into one of the freshest, most identifiable sounds to come out of Nashville in recent years.
The singer-songwriter siblings stand as nine-time Grammy nominees – and are nominated for Best Country Album for “Skeletons,” and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Younger Me,” at the upcoming 64th Grammy Awards to be held April 3 in Las Vegas.
The duo took home their fourth Vocal Duo of the Year trophy at the 55th annual CMA Awards, in addition to being named ACM Duo of the Year twice. Overall, Brothers Osborne have collected five CMA and five ACM trophies. Additionally, they received the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2019 recognizing artists whose innovative work is helping to shape the future of music.
Brothers Osborne recently released the deluxe edition of their third studio album, “Skeletons.” Originally released in October 2020, “Skeletons” features their current single “I’m Not For Everyone,” as well as their Top 25 hit “All Night.” Included on “Skeletons Deluxe,” “Younger Me” was released in April as a response to the overwhelming support TJ received after sharing his personal story. John and TJ wrote and produced the track, with Kendell Marvel serving as an additional co-writer.
Marvel’s writing credits include Gary Allan’s “Right Where I Need to Be” and Chris Stapleton’s, Grammy-winning single, “Either Way.” Brothers Osborne, Jamey Johnson, Jake Owen, Blake Shelton, George Strait, and Lee Ann Womack have also cut his songs.
Marvel wrote and recorded his new album, “Solid Gold Sounds,” in a matter of days, but it took a lifetime in country music to get there. Marvel and The Black Keys’ Auerbach co-wrote nine of the album’s 10 songs, drawing on the country sounds of the ’70s as well as Marvel’s own experiences. Their songwriting collaborators include country legend John Anderson on the album’s first track, “Hard Time with the Truth.” Marvel’s prior album, “Lowdown and Lonesome,” was produced by Keith Gattis and co-written with acts such as Chris Stapleton and Randy Houser.