CLEARWATER — Technically, it’s not magic … but it is a magic show that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home.
“Piff the Magic Dragon: Live from Las Vegas” will bring the magic to viewers. This hilarious, interactive show for all ages can be viewed at home with the ease and convenience of Zoom. The interactive shows will be Sunday, Aug. 9, 7 and 9 p.m.; and Wednesday, Aug. 12, 7 and 9 p.m.
Passes are on sale now. Each pass, priced at $35.75, allows viewing on one device, so audiences can choose to enjoy the show solo or bring the whole family in on the fun. Capacity is limited so fans will need to act fast. For more information and to purchase passes, www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Piff presents a completely new production created for exclusively for online viewing, featuring never-before-seen magic, with tricks happening in the audiences’ hands and homes.
Fans will host the star of “America’s Got Talent” and Las Vegas’ “Best Headliner,” “Best Comedian” and “Best Magician” award winner in their very own living room.
Piff the Magic Dragon: Live from Las Vegas is a one-hour show coming directly from Piff’s personal studio in Las Vegas. The show takes his trademark magic to new heights. As something completely new that can only be experienced online, this show is a must-see.
Piff along with his trusty sidekick Mr. Piffles, a chihuahua, perform a one-of-a-kind comedy and magic show.
Following breakout appearances on “America’s Got Talent” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” Piff has performed before hundreds of thousands in some of the most iconic venues across the globe including Radio City Music Hall, Shakespeare’s Globe, the O2 and the Sydney Opera House. He won the 2019 CEA Casino Comedian of the Year Award and was named one of the 10 Comics to Watch in 2019 by Variety Magazine.