Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Mostly cloudy early followed by heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. High 89F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 78F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.