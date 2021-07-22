Florida CraftArt announces programming for new exhibition
ST. PETERSBURG — In conjunction with “Oh, the Places We Can Go!,” an exhibition of fine craft, New York Times bestselling author John Prevas will present a lecture Thursday, July 29, 6 p.m., at Florida CraftArt is at 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
The lecture is the first in a series of programs and experiences that are designed to complement Florida CraftArt’s current exhibition. The public is invited to attend free of charge.
Prevas, a professor of classics at the University of South Florida, will share his thoughts and insights on how travelling in the footsteps of great leaders from the ancient world has helped in the historical research and writing of his six books. He will cover Spain, Tunisia and the Alps with Hannibal, Asia Minor with Xenophon, Iran Afghanistan and Pakistan with Alexander the Great and France and Italy with Julius Caesar.
Prevas’ fourth book “Power Ambition Glory,” which he co-authored with Steve Forbes, was a New York Times best seller. The book is a study of six ancient leaders paralleling their strengths and weaknesses with contemporary business figures.
Forbes and Prevas have lectured on lessons to be drawn from the ancient leaders at the Hoover Institution retreat at Stanford University, the Smithsonian and numerous venues across the country. Prevas has lectured regularly at the Smithsonian, appeared several times on CNN, Fox, the History Channel, NPR, and in a BBC/National Geographic film on Hannibal.
Following is a look at other programs offered in conjunction with the exhibition:
• Textile artist Elizabeth Neily — Saturday, July 31, 2 p.m. Neily will tell the fascinating story of travel clothing from 1528 to today. Journey with Neily’s character Maria Velasquez as she sails from Spain to the New World and then follow the interesting history of travel attire. The event is free.
• Keep St. Pete Lit — Thursday, Aug. 5, 6 p.m. Keep St. Pete Lit founder Maureen McDole will lead an ekphrastic performance by local writers who have interpreted art in the exhibition to weave stories or poems about them. The presentation is a creative, imaginative experience. The event is free.
• Author Dave Seminara — Tuesday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. Seminara will talk about the pleasures and perils of wanderlust featured in his book “Mad Travelers: A Tale of Wanderlust, Greed and the Quest to Reach the Ends of the Earth.” He delves deep inside the subculture of country collecting, taking readers to danger zones like Mogadishu and geographical oddities like Norway’s nearly impossible-to-reach Bouvet Island. Along the way, this raucous tale of adventure and international intrigue illuminates the perils and pleasures of wanderlust while examining a fundamental question: why are some people compelled to travel, while others are content to stay home? The event is free.
“As engaging the community is part of Florida CraftArt’s mission, the public is invited to attend the exhibition and programming free of charge,” said Tyler Jones, Florida CraftArt’s board president. “It is made possible with support from the exhibition’s sponsor Elizabeth Reilinger, along with David and Becky Ramsey, Regions Bank, the City of St. Petersburg, and Florida’s Division of Arts & Culture.”
The exhibition runs through Aug. 28. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. For information, visit www.FloridaCraftArt.org or call 727-821-7391.
Stirling Art Studios & Gallery to host exhibit reception
DUNEDIN — A reception for the “Very Big Show” will take place Friday, Aug. 13, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Stirling Art Studios & Gallery, 730 Broadway, second floor, in Dunedin.
The exhibition will feature “big” artwork. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet the artists and view their work.
Big Brother Band to perform at Parkview Terrace
LARGO — As part of the Parkview Terrace Summer Concert Series, the Big Brother Band will perform Saturday, July 31, 7 p.m., on the Parkview Terrace at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Fronted by one of the most charismatic singers in the Tampa Bay area and backed by a powerhouse band, the Big Brother Band delivers entertaining rock and pop hits for a family-friendly audience.
This is a free all ages event with plenty of room in Central Park to enjoy the show. For more information, visit LargoArts.com.
Celtic Thunder reschedules Ruth Eckerd Hall concert
CLEARWATER — Celtic Thunder recently announced their upcoming performance at Ruth Eckerd Hall has been rescheduled.
Tickets for the Nov. 19 performance will be honored on the new date, Friday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $45, are on sale now.
Celtic Thunder’s latest live show, “Ireland,” is a brand-new revue show that revisits their most popular Irish and Celtic songs of the past decade and celebrates the influence of Irish and Celtic music around the world.
Drawing from their most popular television specials and hits since their inception, “Ireland” features the songs and performances that launched Celtic Thunder into the hearts and homes of audiences across the United States and Canada, winning them the mantle of Top World Music Act in Billboard five times over.
Both the ensemble and solo performances in this thrilling evening of entertainment highlight the diversity of Irish and Celtic music and song. Memorable moments include the group’s unique take on beloved Irish classics such as “Mo Ghile Mear” and “May the Road Rise”; their powerful and inspiring anthems of “Ireland’s Call,” “Caledonia” and “My Land;” and new and contemporary numbers such as “Galway Girl,” “Toora Loora Lay” and “Castle on the Hill.”
Seminole’s Music in the Park series set to return
SEMINOLE — The city of Seminole recently announced the return of the Music in the Park series.
After losing a season of concerts due to the pandemic, the community is preparing to relaunch the popular free concert series. In 2021, the city of Seminole Music in the Park series will celebrate 24 years of this community tradition. According to the city, this year will bring some exciting changes, such as an expanded food offering with food trucks and specialty food vendors. The series has been pared down to four concerts to ensure a higher quality of musical performance each week. Following is a look at this year’s concert lineup:
• Sept. 17 — Prowler
• Sept. 24 — BackBeat USA
• Oct. 1 — The U.S. Stones
• Oct. 8 — Nearly Diamond
All shows will run from 7 to 9 p.m. at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole.
The city is currently seeking sponsors for the event. For information, call Duane Crandall, recreation program coordinator, or Becky Gunter, recreation director, at 727-391-8345.
SAGES offers ‘Phoney Baloney’ to retirement communities
Seniors all over Tampa Bay are invited to experience “Phoney Baloney,” an original play by nonprofit SAGES Theater that spotlights reality on both ends of a scam phone call.
Thanks to grants from the RRF Foundation for Aging and the Pinellas Community Foundation Senior Citizens Services, DVDs of a live performance are free for use at 55+ communities in Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties as an easy way to get a discussion going to stop scams from hurting seniors’ financial security.
At no cost to the community, a DIY Stop Scams Kit can be delivered or sent to the activities director, social committee chairperson, or property manager at 55+ communities. This entertaining play runs under one hour. It’s best when seen by a group, large or small, in one sitting. With larger groups and advance notice, it may be possible to schedule an expert speaker on fraud taking place in your area or a SAGES ambassador on the benefits of getting involved with educational theater. The compelling story is filled with laughter and drama to inspire viewers to reflect upon their own behaviors and situations that put their own financial independence at risk.
Fraudsters use the power of theater, pretending to be someone they are not, to scam seniors. SAGES fights fire with fire. Many retirement communities are taking part in this project.
When the viewers experience the play, they can easily see themselves in the senior actors who represent real characters with recognized personalities, some very much like their own. As the play progresses, the actors become friends. The viewers care about them. Emotions are aroused stronger as the play builds in intensity and they see actions that could stop the scams and want to save their friends. When emotions are stirred, the incident and the required action to stop the scam is remembered long after the play ends. Theater is that powerful.
For more information about SAGES Theater, visit www.sagestheater.org.
Hard Rock Café to host Love All, Serve All Drag Queen Brunch
TAMPA — Hard Rock Cafe will be hosting the Love All, Serve All Drag Queen Brunch at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa starting Sunday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with special appearances by drag queens Allegra Williams, Bella Summers, Conundrum, Dena Cass, and Amanda D’Rhod.
The brunch will reoccur monthly for the rest of 2021. Additional dates will be announced.
Tickets, starting at $35, are now available via Ticketmaster or at the Rock Shop. Tickets will $40 on the day of show. Tickets include one brunch entrée. Guests must be 21 and older to attend.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is at 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.