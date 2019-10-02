LARGO – The “Joke’s on You Comedy Tour” will be presented Wednesday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
The comedy extravaganza is the latest addition to the center’s 2019-20 lineup. Reserved seating tickets start at $19.50. Call 727-587-6793 or visit largoarts.com.
The “Joke’s on You Comedy Tour” features Jimmie “J.J.” Walker, Artie Fletcher and Bob Nelson.
Walker is best known as a cast member of the 1970s classic television series “Good Times.”
Spotted by the casting director for Norman Lear of “All in the Family” fame, Walker accepted a part in Lear’s “Good Times.” The role of the broadly strutting, wisecracking J.J. Evans would launch him into television superstardom. “Dyn-o-mite!” was the phrase that made him famous nationwide. He was the first winner of the NAACP Image Award. He also earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
In the 1970s, Walker appeared on “The Mac Davis Show,” “Donny and Marie,” “The John Davidson Show,” “The Merv Griffin Show,” “Dinah,” “The Mike Douglas Show,” “The Hollywood Squares,” and “Match Game.”
Fletcher is one of the entertainment industry’s most talked-about “must-see” performers. No stranger to film and television, he is taking the industry and news-talk radio waves by storm. Fletcher has been seen on “Law and Order,” Conan O’Brien, David Letterman and “The Tonight Show.”
Watching a Nelson live performance is like watching several different types of top comedians all rolled up into one. Characters like the lovable nerd Eppy Epperman, punchy boxer Jiffy Jeff and chicken rancher Wilby Stuckinson are as funny and memorable as any seen in comedy today. Nelson’s extraordinary talents have been refined by a career that has included multiple appearances on the “Merv Griffin Show,” “The Tonight Show” and David Letterman.