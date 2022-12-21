TAMPA — WWE will present the final Friday Night Smackdown of 2022 Friday, Dec. 30, 7:45 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $20. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The event will be broadcast live on Fox and will feature the return of John Cena, along with Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Ronda Rousey, and the Usos.
