TAMPA — Breaking Benjamin will headline this year’s 98RockFest, set for Friday, April 21, 6 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $35. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. The free pre-show will be presented on the plaza stage beginning at 2 p.m.
This year's headliner is one of Tampa's favorite bands, legendary rockers Breaking Benjamin. The band selected 98RockFest as one of only a select few major events in 2023. Joining them on the mainstage will be rockers Falling in Reverse and The Pretty Reckless plus Beartooth, Bad Wolves and Dorothy. The free show on the plaza will feature Fame on Fire, New Years Day and more, and will be hosted by 98Rock's Skratch N'Sniff.
Breaking Benjamin are no strangers to the upper echelons of the rock charts. Since bursting onto the scene with 2002’s “Saturate,” the band has amassed an impressive string of mainstream rock radio hits, including “The Diary of Jane,” and the No. 1 singles “So Cold,” “Failure,” “Breath” and “I Will Not Bow.” “Ember,” the band’s most recent album, was released in 2018.
“Ember” debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 and marked the multiplatinum band’s fourth Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200, following 2015’s No. 1 debut for “Dark Before Dawn,” 2009’s “Dear Agony” at No. 4, and 2006’s “Phobia” at No. 2. “Ember” spun off two No. 1 hits at Active Rock Radio with “Red Cold River” and “Torn in Two,” marking the band’s ninth No. 1 song.
In 2020, Breaking Benjamin released “Aurora,” a compilation featuring reimagined versions of the band’s biggest hits and fan favorites. The album also features special guests Lacey Sturm, formerly of Flyleaf; Scooter Ward of Cold; and Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath.
Falling in Reverse was founded in 2008 by frontman Ronnie Radke. According to Epitaph Records, “Coming Home” is Radke’s latest reinvention. The 2017 album finds the band coming full-circle back to the start, with Radke reinvigorated “as mad scientist conductor of soaring, transcendent, engaging alternative pop-rock with massive radio hooks and a still-beating heavy metal hardcore heart.”
The album debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Top Album Sales chart. The album spawned several singles, including “Broken” and “Loser.” “Coming Home” is the most focused Falling in Reverse album, thematically and artistically. Michael “Elvis” Baskette served as the record’s producer. Baskette has worked on every one of Radke’s records, going back to his days with Escape the Fate.