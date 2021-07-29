A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Jungle Cruise’
- Genre: Fantasy and adventure
- Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti
- Director: Jaume Collet-Serra
- Rated: PG-13
Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt).
Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila — his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities — possessing the power to change the future of medicine.
Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate — and mankind’s — hangs in the balance.
The film is scheduled to be released July 30, simultaneously in theaters and through Disney+ with Premier Access.
‘Stillwater’
- Genre: Crime drama
- Cast: Matt Damon, Camille Cottin and Abigail Breslin
- Director: Tom McCarthy
- Rated: R
Stillwater follows Bill (Matt Damon), an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma, who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter (Abigail Breslin), in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit.
Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.
The film is scheduled to be released July 30 by Focus Features.
‘The Green Knight’
- Genre: Epic medieval fantasy
- Cast: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, and Ralph Ineson
- Director: David Lowery
- Rated: R
An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, “The Green Knight” tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's (Sean Harris) reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight (Ralph Ineson), a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men.
Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.
The film is scheduled to be released July 30 by A24.
‘Nine Days’
- Genre: Supernatural drama
- Cast: Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong, Tony Hale, and Bill Skarsgård
- Director: Edson Oda
- Rated: R
Will (Winston Duke) spends his days in a remote outpost watching the live point of view on TVs of people going about their lives, until one subject perishes, leaving a vacancy for a new life on earth.
Soon, several candidates — unborn souls — arrive at Will's to undergo tests determining their fitness, facing oblivion when they are deemed unsuitable. But Will soon faces his own existential challenge in the form of free-spirited Emma (Zazie Beetz), a candidate who is not like the others, forcing him to turn within and reckon with his own tumultuous past.
Fueled by unexpected power, he discovers a bold new path forward in his own life.
The film is scheduled to be released by Sony Pictures Classics July 30.
‘Ride the Eagle’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Jake Johnson, Susan Sarandon, J. K. Simmons, and D'Arcy Carden
- Director: Jake Johnson
- Not rated
When Leif’s (Jake Johnson) estranged mother (Susan Sarandon) dies, she leaves him a "conditional inheritance." Before he can move into her cabin, he has to complete her elaborate to-do list in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy.
The film is scheduled to be released by Decal theatrically and through video on demand July 30.
‘The Evening Hour’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Philip Ettinger, Stacy Martin, Cosmo Jarvis, Michael Trotter, Kerry Bishé and Lili Taylor
- Director: Braden King
- Not rated
Cole Freeman (Philip Ettinger) maintains an uneasy equilibrium in his declining Appalachian mining town, looking after the old and infirm in the community while selling their excess painkillers to local addicts to help make ends meet.
But when his old friend, Terry Rose (Cosmo Jarvis), returns with dangerous plans that threaten the fragile balance Cole has crafted, his world and identity are thrown into disarray.
The film is scheduled to be released July 30 by Strand Releasing.
‘Lorelei’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Pablo Schreiber, Jena Malone, Amelia Borgerding, Parker Pascoe-Sheppard and Chancellor Perry
- Director: Sabrina Doyle
- Not rated
After 15 years in prison, Wayland (Pablo Schreiber) reunites with his high school girlfriend, Dolores (Jena Malone), who is now a single mother of three. What follows is a lyrical take on love, regret and second chances.
The film is scheduled to be released July 30 by Vertical Entertainment.
‘Enemies of the State’
Genre: Documentary
Director: Sonia Kennebeck
Not rated
An average American family becomes entangled in a bizarre web of espionage and corporate secrets when their hacker son is targeted by the U.S. government.
The film is scheduled to be released July 30 by IFC Films.