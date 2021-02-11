CLEARWATER — Vinny and Vin A of the Bronx Wanderers will perform for three consecutive nights in the Kate Tiedemann and Ellen Cotton Cabaret Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Performances will be presented Tuesday through Thursday, March 16-18, at 7:30 p.m. each evening.
A table reservation is required. A table costs $120, which includes admission to the purchaser and up to three guests, a charcuterie tray and tableside service. A limited number of VIP tables will also be available and priced at $200 which includes an up-front reserved table for four, one charcuterie tray, tableside service and an exclusive VIP package, which includes a group pre-show photo opportunity with Vinny and Vin A, a Bronx Wanderers gift bag, a signed 8x10 Bronx Wanderers photo, a Bronx Wanderers T-shirt and more. There is a limit of four VIP packages per table.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase exclusively via tableside service. Single or standing admission is not available. Tables are separated by a minimum of 6 feet. Advance purchase is recommended due to limited capacity. To make a reservation, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Vinny and Vin A will take the stage each night with new material, but won’t leave out the favorites that their fans and audiences have come to love.
Since forming in 2006, The Bronx Wanderers have toured the country, playing pop/rock classics spanning six decades in front of sold-out audiences everywhere. The show covers all musical bases.
In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility. Contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.