TAMPA — Comedian Trey Kennedy will bring his “Grow Up” tour to the Tampa Bay area on Sunday, June 4, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $60. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Kennedy is a born and raised Oklahoman who never expected to enter the entertainment industry. While attending college at Oklahoma State University, he found fame on the mobile app Vine, amassing more than 2.5 million followers. He was a top creator on the app for more than three years and, through this experience, discovered a passion for entertainment.
With continued social media success on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok where he has a combined 12 million followers, Kennedy currently has a podcast titled “Correct Opinions” and just concluded a sold-out comedy tour selling out cities across the United States.
Kennedy’s self-produced comedy special “Are You For Real?” can now be streamed on YouTube.