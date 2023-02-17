CLEARWATER — Al Stewart will take the stage Sunday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $32. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
The Scottish-born singer-songwriter has released nearly 20 introspective and lyrically powerful records featuring brilliant backing musicians — such as Jimmy Page, Phil Collins, Richard Thompson and Peter White. His biggest platinum successes, “Year of the Cat” and “Time Passages,” were released in 1976 and 1978 respectively. He’s had several top 20 singles, including the above-mentioned titles, as well as “On the Border” and “Song on the Radio.”
“I'm just a folk singer that is interested in history and wine that got lucky with some hit records,” Stewart said. “It's as simple as that really. I was always a huge music fan and originally, I had wanted to be Brian Jones and then Bob Dylan, but those two jobs were already taken. And in many ways, I'm still pretty much the same troubadour that I was back in 1965. I still get a kick out of hearing the Zombies, Hendrix or They Might be Giants on the radio."