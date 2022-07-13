ST. PETERSBURG — The Professional Association of Visual Artists will present the 33rd annual Cool Art Show, set for Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24, at the St. Petersburg Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N.
Hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Coliseum’s food and beverage concessions will be open to the public. Show admission and parking are free.
Showcasing some of the best of fine arts craft created by the area’s premier artists, the show will feature approximately 60 Florida artisans. Participating artists and crafters have been selected to exhibit in this collection of both visual and functional art in the mediums of paint, wood, ceramics, photography, metal, glass, fiber, digital, mixed media and jewelry. The show presents professional fine artists and fine craftsmen who are extremely skilled in their chosen art. Many have received multiple awards at high-end art shows and are represented in both galleries and museums worldwide. This show provides a great opportunity to discover and shop new art, talk directly to the artists who created it, and learn about the skills and techniques used in their creation process.
In addition to the exhibiting artists, PAVA will also be hosting a variety of hands-on children’s art activities for kids of all ages, and feature two demonstrating artists showcasing their skills and techniques to all show patrons. The children’s art activities will include a scribble wall, Matisse paper-cut art, and rubbings, allowing the kids to create their own art masterpieces.
PAVA artists Lorraine Potocki and Debra Thomas Weible will be demonstrating their art skills and techniques throughout the two-day show. Lorraine Potocki will be creating artwork in pastels on Saturday, and Debra Thomas Weible will be demonstrating watercolor painting on Sunday. Both artists have won various awards throughout the country and are instructors at the Dunedin Fine Art Center.
This juried fine art and fine craft show is sponsored by the Professional Association of Visual Artists. PAVA is a nonprofit organization run by volunteer artists to serve local artisans and support the arts community in the Tampa Bay area. It provides exhibition and education and grant opportunities for its members. Additionally, PAVA supports local art centers, and is a local sponsor of the Pinellas County Education Foundation Art Awards where scholarships are provided to students for art instruction.
For more information, visit pava-artists.org/cool-art-show-2022.