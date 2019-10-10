ST. PETERSBURG — Taking Back Sunday will perform Sunday , Oct. 13, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $31. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
Throughout 2019, Taking Back Sunday is celebrating their 20th anniversary with a year-long celebration, including an extensive worldwide tour, paying tribute to their catalog — and their fans — with full album performances, plus “Twenty,” a 21-song career-spanning compilation featuring two new songs, available now on Craft Recordings.
“Twenty,” a career retrospective album released in January by Craft Recording, is a celebration not only of the career-defining moments of Taking Back Sunday but of the landmark albums that chronicle the band’s story. That includes 2002’s “Tell All Your Friends,” 2004’s “Where You Want to Be,” 2006’s “Louder Now,” 2009’s “New Again,” 2011’s “Taking Back Sunday,” 2014’s “Happiness Is” and 2016’s “Tidal Wave,” all of which are represented on this collection. Whether your introduction to the band was singing along to “A Decade Under the Influence” in a sweaty club or hearing “MakeDamnSure” or “Sink into Me” on the radio, “Twenty” is a look back at some of the highlights from this persevering group of musical misfits.
Additionally, fans will be able to hear newly recorded songs, which hint at the direction that Taking Back Sunday are heading in the coming years. Musical legacy aside, ultimately what’s most impressive is the fact that after two decades and countless successes, Taking Back Sunday have managed to preserve that initial spark that excited them as teenagers. That fact alone is one worth celebrating, so turn it up and listen loud.
Taking Back Sunday — featuring vocalist Adam Lazzara, guitarist John Nolan, drummer Mark O’Connell and bassist Shaun Cooper — has been on the road this year performing their debut album “Tell All Your Friends” in its entirety. For tour stops where the band are performing over two nights, each nightly set will offer a double-album play: Using a specially designed coin, Taking Back Sunday will flip to play either their “Where You Want to Be” or “Louder Now,” in addition to “Tell All Your Friends.”
For tour information, visit TakingBackSunday.com/tour.
Opening for Taking Back Sunday will be Red City Radio. The punk rock veterans recently debuted “Love a Liar,” a brand-new song for fans. The song is a rock-driven reassurance that love really is all you need in life.
Red City Radio is made up of four dudes who love life on the road. The band has been honing their live performance skills over the last 12 years, supporting genre giants New Found Glory, Less Than Jake, Anti-Flag, Hot Water Music, The Lawrence Arms and more. This current tour with Taking Back Sunday will show the punk rock band performing songs from their catalogue including their 2018 release, “SkyTigers,” while also debuting a few brand-new tracks for eager fans.