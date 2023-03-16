TAMPA — Comedian Iliza Shlesinger is bringing her “Iliza: The Florida Only Tour” standup comedy act to the area for one show on Thursday, March 16, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $55. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Shlesinger is an award-winning comedian, actor, writer, producer and author, selling out theaters around the globe with a devoted fan base who are known for creating their own Iliza-inspired swag to wear to her shows. She recently released her sixth Netflix special “Hot Forever” and her second book “All Things Aside.”
Shlesinger coined the term "Elder Millennial" in her eponymous 2018’s “Elder Millennial,” which is also the subject of “Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over,” her “fan-u-mentary” giving fans an inside look into her life on tour. Her other specials are “Unveiled” (2019), “Confirmed Kills” (2016), “Freezing Hot” (2015) and “War Paint” (2013).
She wrote and starred in the Netflix romantic comedy movie, “Good on Paper,” and played opposite Mark Wahlberg in the No. 1 Netflix film, “Spenser Confidential.” She also appeared in the critically acclaimed indie drama “Pieces of a Woman” with Vanessa Kirby. Other credits include “Instant Family,” starring Wahlberg and Rose Byrne; and “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show,” a comedy series she created and starred in for Netflix.
In March 2020, in response to the pandemic, she and her husband, chef Noah Galuten, launched Don't Panic Pantry as a way to encourage people to stay at home and flatten the curve. The fun cooking show streamed live via Shlesinger’s Instagram and Facebook page with more than 250 episodes.
Shlesinger’s first book, “Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity,” published by Hachette Book Group, was a collection of funny essays offering her perspective on women's behavior. Her podcast, “AIA: Ask Iliza Anything,” is a fan favorite and features Shlesinger giving out her barefaced life advice to fans' questions.
Shlesinger regularly supports a variety of causes including Team Rubicon, Cystic Fibrosis, Best Friends Animal Society, various environmental causes, and has performed abroad several times with the USO.