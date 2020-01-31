GULFPORT — The Gulfport Merchants Chamber will present the fifth annual Gulfport Fine Arts Festival Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the scenic waterfront Veteran’s Park, 5350 31st Ave. S., Gulfport.
The event is a juried boutique show, focusing solely on fine art and fine craft, with an award for best in show. There is no charge for admission. The event is open to all and is family- and pet-friendly.
More than 45 artists are expected to participate in the event, offering work for display and sale.
The festival is Gulfport’s only two-day outdoor art event, intended to highlight not only the work of local and regional fine artists but also work from artists not previously represented in the area. A wide range of artistic media will be featured including ceramics, fiber, glass, metal, mixed media, wood, acrylics, collage, assemblages, drawing, leather, oils, pastels, photography, stone, watercolors, fine jewelry and sculptural art. The festival builds on Gulfport’s reputation as an arts destination. In addition to the many artists residing and working in Gulfport, the city also hosts a twice monthly Art and Gallery Walk, the annual ArtJones open studios event, the annual 2Cool Art Show and other events throughout the year which offer opportunities for artists to show and sell their work.
Born and raised in Mumbai, India, D'souza moved to the United States in 1980. He uses the process of enameling to create beautiful pieces of wearable art. He prefers to torch fire, which offers more control as he watches the fusing process unfold. He also uses natural stones, acrylic and glass in his designs, set in hand fabricated traditional and alternative mixed metals.
“I strive to create jewelry that is eye-catching and distinctive with a rustic and organic flair,” D’souza says on his website. “I am naturally drawn to metal, and enjoy working in silver, gold, copper, brass and bronze as well as alternative metals like aluminum, stainless steel and titanium.”
The artist says that his designs reflect diverse sources of inspiration that include nature, architecture, culture, spirituality, and the natural beauty of all things rustic and organic.
Linda McAdams, another participating artist, creates gel release transfers of hand-burnished images on wood panels and veneers, with the wood grain playing an integral part of the finished work.
Dawn Waters “paints” portraits with fiber using a felting needle. The process is like tattooing, but with wool, sometimes incorporating wet-felted flowers into her creations. Viewers often think the work is created with paint, but it’s all dyed wool.
“I was first exposed to felting on a trip to Amsterdam,” Waters explains on her page at ArtsTampaBay.com. “A friend then taught me the basics and I created scarves and swanky wraps. I wondered if I could make a portrait. I had not seen one made of fiber, and I had not created one in any medium. My chihuahua, Chico, was my first subject.”
Waters says she is drawn to subjects who intrigue her or to whom she has a sentimental attachment.
“I came to this art relatively late in life after leaving a career in communications and advertising,” she says.
Curtis Whitwam uses watercolor to portray an array of natural scenes and patterns, including the shape of mangrove roots, the branches of oak trees, schools of fish, or the swirls on the waters’ surface.
Born and raised in Tampa, Whitwam’s love for Florida’s waterways and wildlife is expressed through his art.
“I feel most at home underwater or paddling,” Whitwam says on his website. “I love to share the feeling of deep connection to nature through watercolor paintings and underwater videos that I create to inspire everyone to get outside and appreciate the beauty and abundance of wild Florida.”
The event venue, Veteran’s Park, is a scenic location overlooking Boca Ciega Bay. It is adjacent to Gulfport’s Shore and Beach boulevards, the hub of Gulfport’s vibrant waterfront district with a collection of all-independent restaurants, pubs, shops, art studios and galleries. Parking in the area is convenient and free. A free trolley will also offer visitors round-trip transportation to the festival from remote parking locations.
The Gulfport Fine Arts Festival is co-sponsored by the Gulfport Merchants Chamber and the city of Gulfport.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/GulfportFineArtsFestival.