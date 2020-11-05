ST. PETERSBURG — Florida CraftArt will present the 23rd annual CraftArt Festival Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Florida CraftArt gallery, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s festival will feature a twist on the traditional format: It will be a smaller version of Tampa Bay’s highly anticipated annual fall festival that typically showcases 100 fine craft artists and attracts collectors and enthusiasts alike each fall in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg.
This year’s festival, free to the public as always, will be held outdoors by the Florida CraftArt gallery, directly across the street in the parking lot of Regions Bank. Jurors for the 2020 festival selected 36 artists total, 18 of which will be displaying and selling their award-winning work on each of the two bookending Saturdays before and after the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Thanks to major support from The Red Apple Group and Regions Bank, we are thrilled to be able to move forward with our 23rd festival of fine craft,” said Tyler Jones, board president of Florida CraftArt. “It ‘takes a village’ to stage our annual two-day festival, and this year, that village was adversely affected by COVID. However, as our mission is to help fine craft artists, we were determined to not let our artists down, and ultimately found the way forward with creating the smaller event we are calling ‘CraftArt with a Twist.’ The event spotlight artists and their work and it presented to festivalgoers in a safe, responsible way.”
Long dedicated to engaging and mentoring the next generation of fine craft artists, Florida CraftArt also features the talents of six emerging artists — representing ceramic, mixed media and glass — with the support of the DMG School Project. Showing and selling their work at the festival alongside the nation’s best fine craft artists, each “Emerging Artist” receives a free booth, a professional photography session sponsored by Brian James Photography, and postcards sponsored by Color Concepts. Additional Emerging Artists sponsors are Kevin Beck, Michael and Andria Graham, Kathryn Howd and Edward Rucks, David and Becky Ramsey, and Robert F. and Alexandria Welker.
On Nov. 21, the work of these fine-craft artists will be featured:
• Ceramics: William Kidd, Suzy Pease, Harry Welsch, and Andrew Wender
• Fiber: Leeann Kroetsch, and Robert Stadnycki
• Jewelry: Marc Aune, Charles Bahringer, Linda and Carl Caristo, William Carlie, and Lynn Hardesty
• Metal: Javier Dones
• Mixed Media: Artists of ArtLofts, and Anne Ross Oliva
• Sculpture: Terry Andrews
• Emerging Artists: Tyler Quintin (ceramics), Diana Hirschhorn (jewelry), and Janna Kennedy-Hyten (mixed media)
On Dec. 5, the work of these fine craft artists will be featured:
• Ceramics: John Kellum, Sarah King, and Glenn Woods
• Fiber: Nneka Jones
• Jewelry: Trina Cahlander, Kristie MacGregor, Luis Perez, Wendy Thurlow, and Barbara Umbel
• Mixed Media: Holly Apperson, Cindy Hirt Pardue, and Artists of ArtLofts
• Sculpture: John and Sandie Formato, Randy Pardue, and Benjamin Peterson
• Emerging Artists: Esther Aall (ceramics), Robyn Crosa (mixed media), and Mary Ann Ziegler (glass)
To learn more about the festival and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.FloridaCraftArt.org or call 727-821-7391.