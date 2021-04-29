CLEARWATER — Classic rock band Kansas will perform Saturday, May 8, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $72.75, are on sale now. Tickets are limited as the concert will be presented at 50% capacity. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The band will be performing fan favorites heard on the radio as well as classic B-sides.
Kansas — a band that has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide — is famous for classic hits such as “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust In the Wind,” to progressive epics like “Song for America” and “Miracles Out of Nowhere.” The band currently features original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, guitarist Zak Rizvi and original guitarist Richard Williams. With no signs of slowing down, Kansas continues to perform in front of large and enthusiastic audiences around the world.
Boasting a catalog that includes 16 studio albums and five live albums, Kansas has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-platinum albums, one platinum live album, one quadruple-platinum single, and another triple-platinum single. The band’s classic song “Dust in the Wind” continues to be one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio. It has been played on the radio more than three million times.
In 2020, the band released “The Absence of Presence,” which debuted at No. 10 on Billboard’s Top Current Albums Chart. “The Absence of Presence,” released by Inside Out Music, features nine all-new tracks written by the band, produced by Rizvi, and co-produced by Ehart and Williams. The band’s signature sound is unmistakable throughout. The album showcases Platt’s towering vocals, Ragsdale’s searing violin, Brislin’s dazzling keyboards, Williams and Rizvi’s electrifying guitar riffs, Ehart’s powerful drums, and Greer’s rocking bass. The album was a follow-up to 2016’s “The Prelude Implicit,” also from Inside Out Music. That album debuted at No. 14 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart.
“Kansas is the biggest and most important prog band to come out of the United States,” said Thomas Waber in a press release. Waber is founder of Inside Out. “I grew up listening to them, and their music is part of my DNA.”
Kansas is also gearing up to release their upcoming live album, “Point of Know Return Live & Beyond,” on May 28. This will be the band’s first live album since 2017.
“Point of Know Return Live & Beyond” is co-produced by Ehart and Williams, and was recorded and mixed by Chad Singer. The album features 22 songs selected from 12 shows recorded in 2019 and 2020 during the band’s “Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour.” The setlist includes classic hits, deep cuts, and culminates with the band’s sextuple-platinum album, “Point of Know Return,” performed in its entirety.
The current tour was launched following the success of the band’s “Leftoverture Anniversary Tour.” The overwhelming success of that tour, and the previous live album, “Leftoverture Live & Beyond,” led the band, along with Inside Out Music, to release selected songs from the tour as a live album.
“We knew we wanted to release a live album of the ‘Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour,” said Ehart. “Being unable to tour for more than a year has given us the opportunity to work on ‘Point of Know Return Live & Beyond’ and release it for our fans who are missing live concerts as much as we are. When we discussed who would mix the album, we thought the best possible person would be the guy who mixes the band live every night and recorded the shows on the road. Nobody knows better how Kansas sounds live than our front of house engineer, Chad Singer.”
“This live album sounds great,” added Williams. “We wanted to make sure this album captures and represents how Kansas sounds live in concert. ‘Point of Know Return Live & Beyond’ does just that.”
In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.