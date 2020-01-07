LARGO — Jim Stafford will take the stage Saturday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $24.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
A legendary comedian, musician, and Florida native, Stafford has been entertaining audiences for over 40 years. A regular on “The Tonight Show,” “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” and “The Jim Stafford Show,” Stafford has released hit after hit including “Spiders and Snakes,” “My Girl Bill,” “Wildwood Weed,” “Swamp Witch,” and “Cow Patti.”
Stafford continues to perform at the acclaimed Jim Stafford Theater in Branson, Missouri, where his shows combine comedy with skilled performances on the classical guitar as well as heart-warming stories of the human spirit.