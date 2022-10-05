ST. PETERSBURG — Hardcore punk band Turnstile is on the road for a fall headline series of performances throughout North America. The tour will include a show Friday, Oct. 14, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
The outing is an extension of the Baltimore band’s successful “Turnstile Love Connection Tour,” which also features supporting acts Snail Mail and JPEGMAFIA.
This leg of the tour kicked off Oct. 3 at New York City’s Brooklyn Mirage. For tickets and more information on Turnstile’s fall tour and upcoming international dates, visit www.turnstilehardcore.com.
Turnstile members include Brendan Yates on vocals, Franz Lyons on bass and vocals, Pat McCrory on guitars and Daniel Fang on drums. The band’s brand of youth-minded, youth-driven hardcore punk is intent on breaking down barriers, sonically and ideologically. To date, the band has released five EPs and three studio albums.
“Glow On,” the band’s most recent album, was released in August 2021.
Recorded with producer Mike Elizondo and co-produced by Yates, “Glow On” staked its claim as one of 2021’s top releases, earning “best of” honors from NPR, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Billboard, Stereogum, SPIN, Vulture, The FADER, The Ringer, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Esquire, FLOOD, Uproxx, Consequence, Paste and Revolver.
The album finds Turnstile again charting new ground for hardcore, expanding stylistic boundaries and celebrating new possibilities. Featuring 15 tracks devoid of borders, boundaries, or entry obstacles, it is bursting with abundant imagination, heart, and grooves plucked from all corners of the musical spectrum.