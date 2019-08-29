Kick the Bucket List

Comedian Scott Novotny takes the stage for Kick the Bucket List on Aug. 30 at the Palladium in St. Petersburg.

 Photo courtesy of G.L. BERG ENTERTAINMENT

Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.

Our Top 5

• Kick the Bucket List featuring Scott Novotny, John Carfi and Bob Burr; Friday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.

• Firefall, Poco and Pure Prairie League, Saturday, Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

• The 19th annual GeckoFest, Saturday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Beach Boulevard in Gulfport. For information, visit geckofest.com.

• Sponge Docks Arts & Crafts Festival, Saturday, Aug. 31, Sunday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 2, along Dodecanese Boulevard on the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks. Hours will be Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association. For information, visit www.tarponspringsfloridausa.com or www.tnteventsinc.com.

• Florida Georgia Line, Friday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.

Other weekend events

Clearwater

• “Titanic — The Musical,” through Sept. 1, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students with current ID. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.

• “Rabbit Hole,” by David Lindsay-Abaire; through Sept. 1, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets are $21. For tickets and information, call 727-437-2363 or visit www.wcplayers.com.

Tampa

• Beck and Cage the Elephant, Thursday, Aug. 29, 6 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.

