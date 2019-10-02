TAMPA — The Talbott Brothers will perform Friday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $15. Visit Eventbrite.com or call 813-241-0100.
According to a biographical sketch provided by Brooklyn Basement Records, the Talbott Brothers are a product of America’s heartland.
Though currently based in Portland, Oregon, the duo grew up in Imperial, Nebraska, with a population of just over 2,000. As indie folk-rock musicians, Nick and Tyler Talbott are somewhat of an anomaly, hailing from a place where farming or ranching are the more typical career paths. Their honest songwriting is not only a breath of fresh air, but collections of down-to-earth messages that resonate in today’s world.
“Ghost Talker,” the duo’s second full-length studio album, features “blood harmonies and sibling rivalry” in its songwriting, with lyrics reflecting the trials and tribulations of everyday life. In their music, the Talbotts seek answers to the same questions that beset us all.
“Everyone has ghosts, whether they talk about them or not,” the brothers explained in a press release. “We wanted to take off the mask and be honest with this record, hoping that what we needed to say is what people needed to hear.”
Spiritual apprehension and seeking answers are common themes. “Shadowboxing” is a hard look in the mirror, realizing that what you have been fighting all along is your own fear.
“Run No More,” the album’s lead single, forces a look at the past while offering a soul-shaking guitar solo that feels like a rally cry.
“We tried running for a long time but it doesn’t do a heart any good,” the Talbotts said. “Sometimes in a wake-up call you realize what’s most important to you. ‘Run No More’ is about when your legs give out and you gotta turn around and fight.”
Drawing influence from John Mayer, Kaleo and Mumford & Sons, “Ghost Talker” seeks to challenge each listener’s built-in world view and push them to embrace the unknown.