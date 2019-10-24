TAMPA — Gus Dapperton will perform Thursday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum. 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $18. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com. For venue information, call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
On “Where Polly People Go to Read,” Dapperton’s 2019 full-length debut, the singer seeks to help listeners leave this earth for a while.
Instead of the familiar realm of flesh, bone, and boundaries, he presents a new place for popular culture and music. From Warwick, New York, the singer/songwriter and vibe maestro invites listeners to take up residence deep inside of his subconscious as embodied by the 10 tracks on his new album.
“The album is basically what I see inside of my head, and it’s the dimension you’re entering when you hear it,” Dapperton said in a press release. “It’s very personal and honest to me. There are a few emotional roller coasters. I’ve come to terms with reality and the inconveniences inherent in how I see things. Being able to express myself however I want, regardless of the resulting good or bad, makes me feel content and real.”
Dapperton inched towards making such a statement since his emergence in 2016.
A series of anthems — including “Prune, You Talk Funny,” “I’m Just Snacking,” and “Moodna, Once with Grace” — generated millions of streams and views as he hovered around 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify. He dropped a pair of Eps — “Yellow and Such” in 2017 and “You Think You’re a Comic!” in 2018. Acclaimed by Vogue, The Fader, Pigeons & Planes, and Nylon and pegged among 10 Artists to Watch in 2019 by High Snobiety, he embarked on a globe-trotting journey that placed him in front of sold out audiences around the world. In the midst of such madness, he pieced together “Where Polly People Go to Read” back in his parents’ home. At the time, the record reflected the current ups and downs of his personal life.
“It captures the whole last year of my life,” he said. “The first four songs are the demise of a relationship and heartbreak. By the time the fifth song starts, it’s experiencing love once more. It ends on this harsh reality. It was happening presently in my life, so each song was written in chronological order. I fell out of an unhealthy relationship and then fell in love again. It was super magical when it was all brand new. However, I eventually embraced the sad truth love is not so easy in general for anyone.”
Dapperton envisioned a gritty soundscape befitting of such emotional turbulence. He copped a classic TR-626 drum machine “for $100 on Ebay” and leveraged its old school 12-bit samples. Writing, engineering, mixing, mastering, and playing everything from “out-of-tune piano, DX7 electric piano, and modulated clean guitar” himself, he achieved his goal. He introduced this signature style on 2018’s “World Class Cinema,” which detailed “erotic side of romance as a relationship is about to die.”
The first single of 2019, “My Favorite Fish,” floats along on delicate acoustic guitar, a squeaky percussive beat, his dynamic delivery, and warm synths. It bottles up the more intoxicating moments of infatuation.
“After spending the summer with my current girlfriend, I wrote ‘My Favorite Fish’,” Dapperton said. “She used to say I was her ‘favorite fish.’ This song is all about her and how blissful love can be. It’s probably one of the happiest songs I’ve ever written. I never use acoustic guitar, but it was perfect since the track has a truly classic feel to me.”
On its heels, “Fill Me Up Anthem” rings out over sparse piano and skittering cymbals. His voice climbs towards a grunted emotionally charged crescendo, illuminating the scope of Dapperton’s delivery.
“It’s the second to last song I wrote,” he explained. “It discusses deceit and how relationships aren’t as easy as they seem. I’m coming to terms with being in love. I had to get it all out this way. The song describes a little bit of jealousy.”