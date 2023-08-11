TAMPA — The Offspring will bring their “Let the Bad Times Roll Tour” to the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N.
Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com. Special guests include Sum 41 and Simple Plan. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour kicked off on Aug. 1 in Auburn, Washington.
"One of the best things about being on tour is traveling the world playing to great audiences, and it's even better when you can do it with your friends — we had sold out International tours with Simple Plan and Sum 41, and we're excited that they'll be joining us this Summer in America,” said Dexter Holland of the Offspring. “It's going to be great.”
"We couldn't be more excited to get back on tour all across the U.S. with our friends the Offspring and Sum 41,” said Chuck Comeau of Simple Plan. “We had such a blast touring with both of them last year that we just had to do it again and put together what we feel will be one of the most awesome tours of the summer. There's nothing like going to see a show outside on a perfect summer night, and we hope our fans will join us and enjoy this really special show."
"We're so excited to be back touring the States with the Offspring and Simple Plan this summer," said Deryck Whibley of Sum 41. "There's nothing better than hitting the road with your friends, and we can't wait to bring the tour to you - see you soon."
The Offspring have garnered a reputation for their unmistakable sound and social comment. The multi-platinum band first achieved worldwide success in the ’90s with the release of their album “Smash,” which sold over 11 million copies. Following “Smash,” they continued to release hit after hit, popularizing rock at a mainstream level. The group is also currently working on new music.
Throughout their career, they’ve sold over a staggering 40 million albums, and toured arenas, and built a global fan base. “Let the Bad Times Roll” marks the band’s tenth studio album and third album produced by the legendary Bob Rock. True to the irreverence at the core of their rock music, the band and Holland took a view to today’s cultural moments and didn’t shy away from creating topical material in this album.
Hailing from Garden Grove, California, the Offspring formed in 1984, originally under the name Manic Subsidal. The band's lineup consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Holland, bassist Todd Morse and lead guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman. Over the course of the band’s 38-year career, it has released 10 studio albums.
Simple Plan formed in Montreal in 1999. It has sold 10 million albums worldwide, won multiple Juno Awards, and performed at the 2010 Winter Olympics.
The group’s ambition is fully on display on the band’s sixth studio album, “Harder Than It Looks.” The first self-released album from Comeau, vocalist Pierre Bouvier and guitarists Sébastien Lefebvre and Jeff Stinco, the album reflects Simple Plan’s last highs while pushing forward in new ways with songs like “The Antidote,” “Ruin My Life,” “Congratulations,” “Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare’s Over)” and "Iconic.”
Looking back at Sum 41’s 27-year career of 15 million-plus records sold, a Grammy Award nomination and two Juno Awards, the group remains at the top of its game. Vocalist Deryck Whibley says the band's new double album, titled “Heaven and Hell,” is shaping up to be the most ambitious of their career. Half of the album, dubbed “Heaven,” brings Sum 41 back to its pop punk roots, while the “Hell” half of the album is strictly metal.