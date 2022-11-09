TAMPA — Five Finger Death Punch have teamed up with Brantley Gilbert for a U.S. arena tour which will include a show Tuesday, Nov. 22, 6:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $25.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
It’s not the first time Five Finger Death Punch and Gilbert have joined forces. The two artists brought the worlds of hard rock and country rock together when they partnered on their global No. 1 hit, "Blue on Black" in 2019. The track also featured Brian May and Kenny Wayne Shepherd and was in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation to benefit first responders.
To date, the collaboration has garnered 110 million YouTube views and 62 million Spotify streams.
Five Finger Death Punch released their ninth studio album, “AfterLife,” in August via Better Noise Music. The band recently set the world record for most consecutive Mainstream Rock Airplay No. 1 hits.
Five Finger Death Punch, which has amassed 25 top 10 hit singles and 12 No. 1 singles, frequently plays major festivals and arenas worldwide.
Since its debut album, “The Way of the Fist” in 2007, the band has released seven consecutive albums that were certified gold or platinum by the RIAA, as well as two chart topping greatest hits albums. In addition, 5FDP has earned numerous national and international awards and honors over the last decade, such as the Soldier Appreciation Award by the Association of the United States Army, an honor bestowed only upon Elvis Presley before them.
Gilbert boasts back-to-back platinum albums, and his music has been embraced by audiences around the world. Seven No. 1 hits punctuate his career: "Country Must be Country Wide," "You Don't Know Her Like I Do," "Dirt Road Anthem," "My Kinda Party," "Bottoms Up," "One Hell of an Amen" and a collaboration with Lindsay Ell, "What Happens in a Small Town."
Gilbert's “Just As I Am” won the 2014 American Music Award for Favorite Country Album. His latest release "Son of the Dirty South," featuring Jelly Roll, is available now via the Valory Music Co.