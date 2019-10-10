TAMPA — Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly will perform Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., SUN 130, Tampa.
Tickets start at $16.25. Visit LiveNation.com or call 800-745-3000. For venue information, visit www.yuenglingcenter.com.
Grammy Award-winning artist Young Thug and chart-topping rapper Machine Gun Kelly recently joined forces for a tour across North America this fall. Special guests YBN Nahmir and Strick will join the performers on the Tampa date.
Produced by Live Nation, the massive 31-city outing kicked off Sept. 30 in Toronto, Ontario. The tour will make stops in Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle and more before wrapping Nov. 18 in Los Angeles, California.
Young Thug defies categorization and is a true iconoclast. Emerging on Atlanta’s hip-hop scene with his 2011 mixtape series, he launched into the mainstream with his knack for melodicism and unique vocal style. Thug’s highly anticipated new album “So Much Fun” was released Aug. 16 by 300 Entertainment and Atlantic Records. He recently earned his highest chart placement on the Billboard Hot 100 with his latest single “The London” featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott and produced by T-Minus.
“The London” also earned a spot on Spotify’s 2019 Summer Song Predictions list. Thug was recently featured on Ed Sheeran’s song “Feels” on Sheeran’s collaboration album “No.6 Collaborations Project,” as well as Post Malone’s new single “Goodbyes” and on Lil Nas X’s new remix of “Old Town Road (Remix).” In addition to his music, Young Thug recently launched his fashion brand Spider which premiered during Wireless week in London.
Machine Gun Kelly recently released “Hotel Diablo,” his highly anticipated fourth studio album.
“I Think I’m OKAY” proved to be a standout single, earning a spot on Spotify’s 2019 Summer Song Predictions list. The album’s range seamlessly spans hardcore hip hop to alt-rock and features production from Ronny J, Tommy Brown, SlimXX and BazeXX.
In addition to his musical endeavors, MGK has been hard at work showing off his acting chops, appearing most recently in two major Netflix releases, “Bird Box” and the Motley Crüe biopic “The Dirt.” MGK was also featured on the Motley Crüe track “The Dirt (Est. 1981)” which appears on the film’s soundtrack.