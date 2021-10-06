TAMPA — Alice Cooper is currently on tour with special guest Ace Frehley. The tour will bring the pair to the Tampa Bay area for a show Monday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $20. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Alice Cooper is celebrating the release of “Detroit Stories,” his new album. Released Feb. 26 by earMUSIC, “Detroit Stories” is the musician’s 28th studio album. Produced by Bob Ezrin, the album is named for the city that launched the original Alice Cooper group on the road to success. It follows last year’s “Breadcrumbs” EP as a modern-day homage to the toughest and craziest rock and roll scene there ever was, according to a press release from Grandstand Media.
In 1970, Ezrin was still a fledgling producer when he walked into a farmhouse on the outskirts of Detroit to work with the Alice Cooper band. Abandoning flower power Los Angeles, Alice had brought his decidedly darker gang back to his birthplace to the legendary rock scene that gave birth to hard rock, garage rock, soul, funk, punk … and more. Ezrin drilled the band for 10 hours a day to define their signature sound.
“Detroit was heavy rock central then,” said Alice in a press release. “You’d play the Eastown and it would be Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, the Stooges and The Who, for $4. The next weekend at the Grande it was MC5, Brownsville Station and Fleetwood Mac, or Savoy Brown or the Small Faces.”
Los Angeles had its sound with The Doors, Love and Buffalo Springfield. San Francisco had the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane. New York saw the rise of The Rascals and The Velvet Underground.
“But Detroit was the birthplace of angry hard rock,” Alice explained. “After not fitting in anywhere in the U.S. — musically or image wise — Detroit was the only place that recognized the Alice Cooper guitar driven, hard rock sound and our crazy stage show. Detroit was a haven for the outcasts. And when they found out I was born in East Detroit … we were home.”
Half a century later, Ezrin and Alice reunited, gathering some legendary Detroit musicians in a Detroit studio to record “Detroit Stories.”
Frehley, a musical maverick and iconoclast adored by millions of fans around the world, is a founding member and lead guitarist of KISS, one of the world’s top hard rock bands. Frehley officially parted ways with KISS in 2002, when he left his second tenure with the band.
He has enjoyed a successful solo career, with his smash 1978 solo album and post KISS work including 2009’s “Anomaly” and 2014’s “Space Invader.” Frehley continues to be the bestselling member of the original band. In 2016, Frehley released “Origins, Vol. 1,” which features guest appearances from Slash, Lita Ford, Mike McCready, John 5 and Paul Stanley.
In 2016, Frehley released “Spaceman,” his next musical journey. “Spaceman” might be the closest link to his widely acclaimed 1978 solo record, both in spirit and execution. First off, Frehley played all of the guitar parts on “Spaceman,” as well as bass on all but two songs. Longtime drummer Anton Fig, whose friendship with Frehley began on that 1978 record, also appears on “Off My Back” and “Pursuit of Rock and Roll.” Longtime collaborators Scot Coogan and Matt Starr play drums on “Spaceman.”