TAMPA — Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees the Doobie Brothers are on the road this summer and will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Friday, June 3, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
The band has been delivering mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll for more than 50 years, selling more than 48 million albums and winning four Grammy Awards. Boasting a loyal fan base, the Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world.
Their No. 1 singles “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes," both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” "Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me,” “The Doctor” and more. In all, the Doobies have tallied five top 10 singles and 16 Top 40 hits. Beginning with their multimillion-selling sophomore collection “Toulouse Street,” the Doobies have three multi-platinum, seven platinum, and 14 gold albums.
“Best of the Doobies” has sold more than 12 million copies — a rare “diamond record.”
“The Doobie Brothers Live from the Beacon Theatre” premiered in June 2019 on PBS stations and features two of the band's best-known albums, “Toulouse Street” and “The Captain and Me.” The PBS special includes several deep cuts and songs never-before performed live by the band such as "Mamaloi," "O'Connelly Corners," "Ukiah," "The Captain and Me," and a new arrangement of "Listen to the Music" featuring horns.